The unemployment rate rose slightly in December, but the real story is in the size of the labor market, according to state and other economic development officials.
Department of Labor Economy and Labor Market Information Director Mathew Barewicz said Tuesday that the unemployment rate is calculated by looking at the number of unemployment claims as well as definitions and data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS considers someone unemployed when they meet three criteria: They have to be not working, have to have looked for work in the past four weeks and have to be able to accept and receive work.
Complicating the picture since March has been the pandemic, he said, with many states waiving the work search and availability requirements.
“As a result you’re getting a lot of people who may be receiving unemployment insurance benefits, but they’re not being classified as unemployed because they haven’t looked for work in the last four weeks, because it’s not a requirement of eligibility,” he said.
According to the DOL, the unemployment rate in Vermont for December was 3.1%, up from 3% the previous month. These fluctuations don’t mean much in a pandemic, said Barewicz.
“These are very low unemployment rates, so what the story ends up being is, you actually have to look at the labor force, and what we’ve seen over the last year is across the state of Vermont the labor force has contracted 5.4%.
Barre and Rutland have fared better in this regard, compared to the state average, with the Barre labor force shrinking by 4.8% and Rutland down by 4.9%.
“(W)hat that means is for Barre, that’s about 1,200 people that are not in the labor force — they’re part of the unemployment statistic calculation, for Rutland it’s a little over 1,000 people that are not declared unemployed who are not part of the unemployment calculation in that regard,” he said.
The hope is, these workers will return to the labor pool once the pandemic is no longer a factor.
As for the impacts on certain industries, he said it’s not possible to paint any one sector with a broad brush and say it’s doing well or not. Certain companies in certain industries are doing well, he said.
The exception to this is the leisure and hospitality industry, which has been slammed by the pandemic. Barewicz said 25% of Vermont’s unemployment insurance claims are from people in that sector.
Come mid-March, the DOL plans to release a report on all of 2020 using data that wasn’t available for its monthly reports at the time, he said.
Most people hope the recovery will be a speedy one, unlike the 2009 Great Recession, caused not by a pandemic but by global financial practices.
Cody Morrison, executive director of Barre Area Development, an economic development group serving Barre City and Barre Town, said Tuesday he’s hopeful the newly arrived Biden administration will do more with economic aid and that vaccines will be widely available soon.
He said the unemployment rate for Barre City is 3.1% and for the town 3%, and that the labor force in each has remained consistent throughout 2020. While the area’s food and hospitality businesses were hurt, the area has more manufacturing than some other parts of Vermont. These places were deemed “essential” during the pandemic shutdowns early on.
The local job market is complex, said Morrison. Many in the financial and nonprofit sectors appear to be hiring, and places like R.K. Miles, Vermont Creamery and Vermont Foodbank are looking for workers.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.