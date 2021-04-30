MONTPELIER — The Department of Labor has suspended online unemployment insurance applications for new filers, following a sharp increase in fraudulent claims.
Online applications were disabled Wednesday, according to an announcement from the department, which said about 90% of initial claims were suspected of being false.
Vermonters who have to file a first-time claim can do so by calling the UI Claimant Assistance Center at 877-214-3330. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Here at the department, our ultimate goal is to protect Vermonters, whether that be ensuring individuals receive timely benefits or preventing fraudsters from using the identities of innocent Vermonters to defraud the state,” Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said in a prepared statement.
“In this case, the most secure solution was to remove the application and make the criminals have to call to open a claim. When we did this, the number of claims being filed dropped by 90% and so, too, did the fraud.”
Anyone who receives mail or notices from the DoL, especially its unemployment insurance division, who did not apply for benefits should report it to the department right away.
That much can be done online, or by calling the UI Fraud Tip Line at 802-828-4104.
Employers who receive separate information requests for employees who are still working should report it.
Visit the department’s website at labor.vermont.gov/ui-fraud to find more information about how to guard against fraud.
— Staff Report
