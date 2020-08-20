KILLINGTON — The HomeLight Killington Cup won’t take place at Killington Ski Resort this year, but it’s scheduled to return in November 2021, said President and General Manager, Mike Solimano.
The resort announced Thursday that the International Ski Federation, National Ski Associations and the organizing committees in the U.S. and Canada have decided to keep the Alpine Skiing World Cup tour in Europe until the early part of December.
The event would have taken place on Nov. 28-29 and it would have marked the fifth time Killington has hosted it. At its height, the cup was drawing approximately 40,000 people. The Killington Pico Area Association estimated last fall that it draws $750,000 into the Rutland area and $2 million to Vermont overall.
Solimano said the move wasn’t surprising given the state of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“From our standpoint, it made sense,” he said Thursday. “We had canceled pretty much all events since March and we’re trying to do our part to keep the state and the region safe. We agree with the decision. There’s a lot of sad things happening in the world these days, there’s a lot of disappointments with events or other things that people aren’t able to do, this goes to the list.”
The Killington World Cup as it’s often called put Killington in the global spotlight, drawing popular skiers from all over, including Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin.
“I think the positive is we have an option for one more year and we’ve worked with the FIS to get on the calendar for next year, so we are planning to host the event next year when hopefully all this is behind us,” said Solimano.
The resort had planned to complete its new base lodge this spring, but COVID-19 has delayed that. He said the new lodge will likely debut at the next Killington World Cup, just ahead of the Olympics, if all goes well.
Killington, like other resorts, had to end its winter season early because of the pandemic. As Vermont relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions, the resort worked with the state to open parts of its summer business, namely mountain biking.
Solimano said there’s still a big demand for outdoor recreation, which is where the resort is doing well. Other summer offerings such as wedding and conference venues haven’t been taking place.
“The big focus for us is figuring out how we can get open and stay open safely for our staff and for our guests and try to have as normal a ski year as we can and also do our part by trying to help contain the virus,” said Solimano.
As with its summer business, the resort expects it will have to submit a restart plan to the state before it can open for skiing in the winter. Solimano said the resort has been working with the Vermont Ski Areas Association on that and is awaiting further guidance from the state. He expects there will be capacity restrictions come winter.
“Our focus is mostly on skiing, which sounds silly but we’re focused on outdoor skiing and less about inside lodges eating, drinking, rentals, and the other things involved. Our main focus is how can we provide as much good skiing and outdoor recreation as we can and do it in a safe way,” he said. “We don’t want to take a chance on doing an event that somehow causes a problem that impacts us over the winter, which is our core business.”
He said initial season pass sales have been strong, an encouraging sign given the limits on interstate travel and lodging. Solimano said none of the resort’s full-time year-around employees have been laid off and the resort’s parent company, POWDR, is committed to keeping it that way.
“It’s a blow to our member organizations and local businesses, and there’s nothing we can do to make up the quantity of people who come because of the event,” said Hannah Abrams, president of the Killington Pico Area Association.
She said the ski industry, and the businesses it supports, are weather-dependent and thus flexible.
“Certainly Killington operated a long time without the World Cup,” she said. “We are in partnership with mother nature so we know disappointment sometimes and we know better days will come.”
