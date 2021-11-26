KILLINGTON — The World Cup is back this weekend, though Killington Ski Resort isn’t expecting as many people to attend this year because of the pandemic.
“In years past, it was a free event, we said come one, come all,” said Amy Laramie, director of communications, events and special projects at the resort. “This year, because it’s still a pandemic, we are ticketing the event and we are requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test to get into the venue.”
Proof of vaccination or a negative test is only for the World Cup, she said.
The 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup is an event on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup circuit. It’s been held to great acclaim at Killington for the past several years, except in 2020 because of the global coronavirus pandemic. At its peak, it drew nearly 40,000 people to the small mountain town of Killington and put the area in the global spotlight.
“Ticketing the event was not a revenue generator for the resort by any means, it was just a way to control the crowd size,” said Laramie on Friday. “The general admission ticket only costs $5 and all of the general admission proceeds are going to the Killington World Cup Foundation that distributes grants to different ski areas along the East Coast.”
The foundation typically collects funds from VIP ticket sales. The money goes to further education skiing programs. Several local ski clubs have received grants from it fairly regularly.
“That’s also still going to be benefiting them, this is just another arm of helping them fundraise this year with tickets,” said Laramie.
She said the mountain is expecting about half the number of its usual World Cup visitors to pass through this weekend.
“People should still bring their masks because most guests will still be parking in satellite lots, and they will be shuttled up to (K-1 Base Lodge), and masks still are required on public transportation,” she said. “And then masks are recommended inside of our base lodges. We will be monitoring the capacity in our base lodges so there might be a wait to get into a lodge if you’re trying to get into K-1.”
The resort’s restaurants and bars are open as normal, she said. Parking reservations are no longer needed.
This year’s World Cup won’t have the usual Friday festivities, she said, and there are more stringent COVID-19 protocols for those working with attending athletes.
“This year we’ll have less access to the athletes due to COVID restrictions,” she said. “In years past they were out in public, they did a big presentation on Friday, they were also out doing autograph signings. You won’t see that this year, they want to make sure the athletes stay safe and healthy to continue the tour as well as get to the Winter Olympics.”
Those who do attend will still be treated to free musical acts. This year’s lineup features O.A.R., DJ Z-Trip, and G Love. O.A.R. played in 2016 and will headline Saturday’s event.
“The entertainment in this year’s World Cup is sure to create some serious excitement as we watch some of the top skiers in the world here at Killington,” Laramie stated in a release earlier this month. “Although we are not able to kick off the weekend with an athlete bib presentation and fireworks due to limited access to athletes due to COVID protocols, the energy surrounding the weekend is truly unmatched anywhere on the race circuit.”
With the National Weather service predicting between 3 and 5 inches of snow to fall across the region Friday night and into Saturday, the resort will have to work to clear the fresh powder off the Superstar trail, the one it uses for the World Cup event.
“It’s going to help the rest of our ski operation and get more trails open, but it’s actually something that we would not prefer to have on a World Cup race weekend, because as you probably know, for racing they want the trail as hard and compact as possible. They do not like powder on a race trail,” Laramie said. “So we’re actually talking about how to clear the fresh snow off Superstar for the race tomorrow.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.