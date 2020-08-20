KILLINGTON — The HomeLight Killington Cup has been cancelled, according to Killington Ski Resort.
In a statement released Thursday, the resort said the International Ski Federation, National Ski Associations, along with organizing committees in the United States, and Canada, have decided to keep the Alpine Skiing World Cup tour in Europe until the beginning of December.
“We take a lot of pride in hosting the FIS Ski World Cup at Killington and we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to host it this year,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort, in a statement Thursday. “We will continue to focus on the upcoming 2020-2021 winter season and welcoming back fans of ski racing in 2021 for the fifth Killington Cup.”
For the past few years, the event has been putting the small resort town on the global map, drawing between 30,000 and 40,000 people.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.