The Vermont Judiciary announced this week the extension to Sept. 1 of the Judicial Emergency that delayed most of the activity of the state’s criminal and civil court for the past few months but also released a report, approved by the Vermont Supreme Court, that outlines a plan for resuming operations.
The Judicial Emergency was declared March 16.
While the emergency order has been extended, the judiciary will allow non-emergency hearings on June 1, and criminal jury trials are set to resume Sept. 1.
Issued this week, the “Ramp-Up Report” states the initial priority will be for cases involving children and defendants who were ordered held pending their trials.
The report assumes operations will resume while Vermonters are practicing social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Suggestions include changes to courthouses to allow staff greater distance from each other, regional trial schedules to allow the use of larger courtrooms and altered processes for selecting a jury to reduce the number of people in a courtroom at a time.
Those changes are expected to create budgetary needs.
“It is estimated that approximately $4.9 million will be needed in FY20 and an additional $2.6 million will be needed in the first half of FY21 to meet the COVID-19 related needs outlined in the memo. These amounts are likely to change as new information is received and expansion of operations plans are refined,” the report stated.
Justice Harold Eaton, report’s author, said with the approval from the Vermont Supreme Court, the report will now be implemented by the judiciary. As a separate branch of government, the judiciary does not need to require approval from the governor or the legislature.
Eaton said the report wasn’t written as a way for the state’s courts to “go back to normal” but “contemplates a return to a new normal.”
Among the recommendations in the report is the continued use of technology to allow some proceedings to take place remotely and steps that can be taken to reduce the number of people in the courthouse without cutting off public access.
The report was created in consultation with the Vermont Department of Health, according to Eaton.
The intention of the report was to create a plan that is consistent with Gov. Phil Scott’s plans to reopen the state.
Because some court proceedings have continued, involving public safety or the welfare of children, the report discusses the expansion of Vermont courts and not reopening them.
The report recommends clerks and court operations managers have “veto power” for the scheduling of hearings, at least as the courts “ramp up” to the new standards. Judges were alto told they should expect they may need to be moved around as needed despite their prior judicial assignments.
People entering the courthouse will be asked whether they have COVID symptoms, or if they have had contact with someone who had the respiratory disease. The report suggests sheriffs at the doors have infrared thermometers to take the temperature of anyone entering the building.
Masks are mandatory, the report suggests, and court staff should have a supply of masks for visitors who don’t bring their own.
A long section of the report is devoted to jury trials and the changes needed to resume them safely.
“Resumption of jury trials in the wake of COVID-19 poses one of the biggest challenges in expansion of operations. This is true not only in Vermont, but elsewhere. The unique challenges inherent in a jury draw and jury trial have implications for the timing of resumption of jury trials, the locations in which trials may be held, the manner in which they are conducted, and the scheduling of and venue for jury trials,” the report stated.
In criminal court, jurors will not be sent notices before Aug. 3 and trials will not resume before Sept. 1. Civil court jury trials are being delayed for more than six months and won’t resume until at least Jan. 1.
Eaton said the timetable is not set.
“Things such as modifications to buildings or increasing workspace will take more time than other things. One of the high priorities for the judiciary is to get our courtrooms equipped with the video technologies so that we have flexibility in holding hearings. Not only just the arraignments that we have been doing in the criminal division but also other types of proceedings and hearings in any court where it may be scheduled. Right now, we only have a few of our court buildings that have the video technology,” he said.
bit.ly/JudicialExpansion is a link to the full report online.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.