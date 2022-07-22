BURLINGTON — A Vermont Superior Court judge has thrown out the state’s petition for an Extreme Risk Protection Order against Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton and for a relief from abuse request filed by his ex-wife.
The ruling by Judge Kirstin K. Schoonover made public Friday morning resulted in the cancellation of the second half of the evidentiary hearing against Newton in Family Court scheduled for 2½ hours in the afternoon.
Newton was expected to put on his own witnesses to dispute the claims made by both the state and the woman. The ruling means prosecutor Rory Thibault and the woman’s lawyer, Cynthia Broadfoot, won’t be able to cross-examine the witnesses.
Schoonover said the Vermont law does not define what constitutes an “extreme risk,” thus the court must interpret that term. She said based on the exhibits and credible testimony on July 7, she could not make a finding to support either request.
Newton still faces two criminal charges of sexual assault, and one count each of unlawful restraint and domestic assault. The woman had an ongoing relationship with Newton, state police said.
Newton, 50, of Middlebury has denied the charges. Judge John Pacht released him on a $100,000 unsecured bond on June 28. Pacht ordered Newton to stay away from the woman, her sister and two children.
His arrest that morning in Middlebury was first reported by the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus online.
Newton has said he plans to continue to serve as sheriff doing administrative work, but Pacht blocked him from conducting any law enforcement duties.
He also ordered Newton to not personally possess any firearms or dangerous weapons. Any department-owned weapons must remain under locked away, Pacht said.
Seven Democrats serving Addison County in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate have urged Newton to step down, as has Republican Gov. Phil Scott due to the criminal charges.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.