PAWLET — An Environmental Court judge told Daniel Banyai on Monday that if he doesn’t comply with court orders, he’ll consider jailing him.
In February, the town, through its attorney Merrill Bent, asked the court to hold a contempt hearing for Banyai, the owner of 541 Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet. Banyai has owned the property since 2013. In 2017, he began operating Slate Ridge, a firearms school, without the required permits to do so. This kicked off a years-long legal saga that led to the Vermont Supreme Court hearing the case and siding with the town, ordering Banyai to pay $46,000 in fines plus interest, as well as remove any unpermitted structures from his property.
According to the town, Banyai has paid $53,000 in fines, with interest, as of early April, after it filed a foreclosure action against him.
The hearing on Monday was heard by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin. It lasted several hours and will have to be continued, as discovery information the town had requested wasn’t provided.
At the end of the hearing, Durkin verbally outlined an interim order giving Banyai 10 calendar days, starting from Monday, to enter a revised contract with his surveyor and to file it with the court and town. He must also immediately, provide a copy of the Environmental Court’s 2021 judgment order and merits decision to the surveyor so the surveyor can know what’s expected.
Banyai has 30 days to provide complete responses to the towns questions, and to allow for a site visit of the property that will include town officials, town attorney and the entourage from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
“We’ll try to get this order out immediately, but I will caution Mr. Banyai that if you do not abide by this interim order in any respect I will then immediately, that is before we conclude the evidentiary portion of this proceeding, I will immediately consider any request made by the town of Pawlet to have you jailed until you comply, solely as a method of trying to convince you to come into compliance with this interim order,” said Durkin.
The town also has requested additional fines for Banyai. Durkin said he’d consider these when the discovery process is complete and it’s clear what’s been done on the property since the court’s initial orders.
The hearing was held remotely. Banyai was present, but there was no video of him.
Bent attempted to submit into evidence a video of Banyai giving a tour of the property that purportedly shows him detailing improvements made after the court’s order. Durkin said he wasn’t going to allow it as evidence but would let it stand in the record.
“We have had portions of the video played for the record today, and I am particularly concerned about those portions that include Mr. Banyai’s own statements out of court that appeared to clearly contradict what he has asserted today and what he’s asserted previously,” said Durkin, noting that it’s been four months since the Vermont Supreme Court affirmed the Environmental Court’s decision and still the town and court don’t have the information that’s been requested.
“And it convinces me there’s even a greater need, number one, for a site plan that conforms to the court’s order from over a year ago to be completed and filed, and for the town to actually be able to conduct its own site visit and examination both before, because time is of the essence, and then after that site plan is filed into court,” said Durkin.
Bent had requested that she be allowed to supply the court with more evidence when the hearing is continued.
Attorney Robert Kaplan, who represents Banyai, objected.
“I got involved with this case a month ago. It’s been kind of a wild ride here with a lot of time invested, and throughout this process I have been suggesting to the town that their discovery ambitions were over-sized for the time presented, and specifically I suggested several times that we continue this, if the town feels it necessary to its presentation to undertake all of these discovery tools that it has endeavored to,” he said.
Bent said it’s clear from the court record that this information has been sought for several years now.
“I think if the town has to delay a hearing every time Mr. Banyai tries to delay some aspect of this case, we’re going to be here for another three years and the town is really seeking to avoid that outcome,” she said.
A site visit for Banyai’s property was slated for last week, but was canceled. Durkin said he was under the belief that Banyai had been hospitalized but didn’t have details on why. Early in the hearing, Kaplan told Durkin that Banyai is currently at his property suffering from a medical issue that may require surgery No other details were given.
