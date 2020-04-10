Due to a large number of requests from inmates for reduced bail, revocation of orders to hold a defendant without bail and early release, a judge has been assigned to hear those requests, remotely, while the lawyers from he appropriate county make their arguments by video or phone.
Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson said the unusual procedure was partially in response to a judicial emergency declared by the Vermont Supreme Court in March. The emergency order reduced the number of hearings that would proceed in Vermont courts in an attempt to reduce the number of people inside the state courthouses.
There have been fewer staff members in courts where fewer cases are being heard.
“But it was apparent that individuals who were incarcerated, either for lack of bail or held without bail and some under sentence were starting to file motions saying, 'I should be released.' 'Bail should be struck.' 'I shouldn't be held without bail.' 'My sentence should be changed.' because of the conditions in the facilities,” Grearson said.
In other circumstances, the requests would be routine, Grearson pointed out, but during a pandemic, a common theme was developing: Inmates wanted to be released because they feared exposure to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
As chief superior judge, Grearson decided to appoint a single judge to the proceedings.
Judge John Pacht, a floating judge who had who had been rotating every few days through Franklin, Chittenden and Addison counties, was assigned to hear those cases in Burlington. Grearson said the intent was to continue to reduce the number of people in a courtroom, a tactic that was practical because all Vermont jails have the video equipment necessary so defendants can appear remotely.
“The state's attorneys and the defense attorneys who are involved in these cases would still be the parties, representing the defendant and representing the state in these proceedings. These are not a change of venue. This is merely consolidating cases with a common theme, a common argument, with one particular judge,” he said.
ACLU of Vermont Executive Director James Lyall said his organization encourages and urges Vermont officials to reduce the prison population by every available means.
“This is certainly one of the ways that can happen and needs to happen given the public health risks of maintaining a sizable prison population and people incarcerated in close quarters,” he said.
Lyall said Vermont should be “urgently pursuing” the prison population before the kind of outbreaks in other states is seen locally.
The ACLU recognizes state officials have been taking steps for weeks to reduce the number of people in its jails, Lyall added.
Grearson said he had made that decision last month but added the situation has changed again.
“What I have found over the last two weeks is that the number of these motions and pleadings have increased to the level where I've got to consider assigning a second judge to help out,” he said.
Grearson hopes to make a decision for sure about the second judge by today.
According to Grearson, a defendant still has the right to request to physically appear in the courthouse. That request is one to which the court will respond but Grearson said it hadn't happened yet to his knowledge.
A pending bill in the legislature would make it clear that a defendant, after speaking with his or her attorney, has the right to waive the physical appearance in court during the pandemic.
The hearings are not secret and Grearson described them as being “as present as they can be under the present circumstances.” The judicial emergency, however, says only parties to a hearing, like defendants or witnesses, professionals needed for the hearing like mental health experts, and the press are allowed to be in the courthouse for a hearing.
“These are not secret hearings by any means. There's a record maintained,” Grearson said.
The judge pointed out this was another factor that supported the approach Vermont is currently using. Some of the court staff who keep the records are not working as Vermont attempts to reduce the number of people in its buildings. Having all the hearings in a single court allows for fewer staff members like court clerks.
While the change was made to reflect the judicial emergency, Grearson said Pacht is not making those decision in isolation from the factors that would be present in any criminal proceeding.
“The risks that were involved (when the criminal judge was) setting bail, the risk of flight or holding without bail are still issues that the judge deciding these cases has to consider. Those issues are not put to one side. They are still all valid issues and it's a balancing of risks,” he said.
The argument may come down to proving the risk of COVID-19 in a particular facility or an inmate's medical condition, which puts them at particular risk because of COVID-19.
“That's why they have to be treated as individual cases,” he said.
