NEWPORT — The Vermont Department of Corrections announced Wednesday afternoon that 28 incarcerated individuals and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport during testing conducted Feb. 8.
Twenty-five of the incarcerated individuals reside in the same unit where three prior positive cases originated. Of the three prior positive cases, two are recent transfers from a unit at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, where 15 incarcerated individuals have tested positive since Jan. 30. The remaining three cases detected at NSCF today are from three different general population units, the release states.
The Newport facility is on full lockdown and contact tracing is underway. The DOC and Vermont Department of Health are coordinating on follow-up testing, the release states.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 45 incarcerated individuals are considered positive across three Vermont facilities. Statewide, 24 positive staff cases currently exist across six correctional facilities, three field offices, and Central Office, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.