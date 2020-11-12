Hunters who kill a deer this coming rifle season are asked to send one of its incisor teeth to the state so biologists can better track health trends in the herd.
Rifle deer season begins Saturday and ends Nov. 29. According to the Fish & Wildlife Department, a deer’s front incisor tooth can give biologists information to compare growth rates, mortality rates, ages and overall health in deer between different areas in the state.
Envelopes for the teeth can be obtained at big game reporting stations. Hunters are asked to mind social distancing guidelines and wear masks when they enter an establishment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Hunters who report their kills online this year can still send in a tooth by dropping it off at a big game station by Nov. 30 or by mailing it to, Deer Project, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 271 N. Main St., Suite 215, Rutland, VT 05701. Include the date of the kill, your name and conservation ID number.
“Knowing the ages of harvested deer is critically important, and more information allows us to make better management decisions,” stated Nick Fortin, deer project leader with the Fish & Wildlife Department. “To produce accurate population estimates, and to better assess our current management strategies, we really need to get teeth from as many bucks as possible.”
