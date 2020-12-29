Vermont hospitals are trying to vaccinate staff, especially those who work directly with patients, as quickly as possible. But the process of deciding who gets the vaccine requires complicated planning.
Betsy Hassan, chief nursing officer for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said staff in Rutland are following federal and state guidance in distributing vaccines, including prioritization for staff in areas such as the emergency department and COVID units.
The vaccines, which are given twice for maximum effectiveness, are not mandatory at RRMC, Hassan said.
“We let people know that they were eligible and people said that, ‘yes, they would like to receive the vaccine,’” she said.
Because a small number of vaccine recipients have had side effects, administrators at RRMC have tried to separate vaccine doses around key departments.
“What we can’t have is 10% of our workforce out that all work the same shift that would then cause disruptions to the operations of the hospital,” she said.
Hassan said it requires a lot of planning.
Dr. Patty Fisher, chief medical officer and a hospitalist at Central Vermont Medical Center, said the only guidance from federal and state health officials as to which employees would get the first vaccine from a specific department was that “patient-facing” staff were to go first.
At CVMC, staff members who were working with COVID patients for at least 15 minutes were asked to agree to get the earliest available shots. The second group included staff at express care, phlebotomists and environmental services or other areas where a health care worker was spending fewer than 15 minutes with COVID patients.
The next two tiers were outpatient practices and patient-facing staff who were not expected to go into rooms with COVID patients.
“That’s how we did it ... we created our own internal tiered system and tried to prioritize who was at highest occupational risk and who was at lowest occupational risk within that bucket of patient-facing,” said Fisher, who noted there was no consistent system in Vermont to determine the order of vaccinations for staff.
Hassan pointed out that hospitals also are responsible for health care workers outside the hospital network, such as home health agencies, Bayada and VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, as well as emergency medical responders like ambulance and rescue squad members.
“We’re really casting a wide net in terms of health care workers,” Hassan said.
Fisher admitted the vaccination prioritization was a challenge. She said there is pressure from the state and from members of the public who want to know when the shots will be available for them or their families.
“Nobody’s happy about it. We’re trying to do the best we can with the resources that we have,” she said.
For Emergency Medical Services, Rutland Regional has partnered with District 10 Regional Ambulance Services to let the emergency responders know they are eligible. But Hassan said they had similar concerns about rolling the shots out slowly to protect the integrity of any given shift.
Fisher said at CVMC, managers were asked to choose who should get the vaccinations first using tiers as a guide.
Hassan said health care workers have been eager to get their vaccinations.
“We thought that there might be some hesitancy among the workforce, and we really haven’t seen that. As people got vaccinated with that first dose, we had really minimal side effects, maybe just a sore arm, similar to the flu vaccine,” she said.
At CVMC, Fisher said she didn’t think anybody was going to want the vaccine because of how the media had covered the subject and the politicization of the pandemic.
“I would say that the response has been the opposite. I’m actually surprised at how many people are wanting the vaccines,” she said.
Fisher said she hadn’t heard yet about any staff who are refusing the vaccines, but said she suspected that was because it’s not mandated for CVMC staff this year.
The health care workers who have gotten their initial shot are becoming ambassadors for the vaccine to members of the public who have questions, Hassan said.
“I think people are sharing with their friends and families and other community members that they’ve received the vaccine and I think they’re also sharing how they feel after it. For the majority of our folks, they had a good outcome with this first initial dose,” she said.
Hassan said health care workers seem to understand the value of the vaccine.
“It really is the first step toward ending the pandemic and emerging into our new normal here. Maybe by next summer, a large majority of the state will be vaccinated,” she said.
