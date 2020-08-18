Vermonters who want to honor Women’s Equality Day are invited to gather in a public space on Aug. 26 for an hour, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
That day marks the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which protects women’s right to vote. The Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance is promoting the gatherings.
According to VSCA, people can gather in front of their local post office, town hall, library, or other public building to remind passers-by the importance of voting. Those who participate are encouraged to have non-partisan signs, 1920s-style hats, or a Votes for Women sash. They’re also encouraged to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines to keep from spreading COVID-19. According to VSCA, suffragists 100 years ago wore white, purple, and yellow, and displayed yellow roses.
For more information, email info@vtsuffrage2020.org or go to facebook.com/VTSuffrage2020
