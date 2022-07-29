A new report on how much money has been spent helping those experiencing homelessness gathers a great deal of information in one place, but raises several questions, namely. what happens when federal funding sources run dry.
The report, “Vermont’s Commitment to End Homelessness: Spending and Homeless Totals FY17 to FY22” can be found online at auditor.vermont.gov. It says that between 2017 and 2022 about $455 million was spent in Vermont on programs to help those experiencing homelessness, with sharp increases in 2021 and 2022.
“The amount of federal money that came through is huge,” said State Auditor Doug Hoffer on Thursday. “Everybody is thankful that it was there, but it’s going to go away soon, and that’s going to create some problems.”
According to the report, Vermont spent $50.6 million on homelessness in fiscal year 2020. The year before, it spent $36.2 million. The 2021 fiscal year saw $153 million spent, and in the 2022 fiscal year, $146 million.
The added funds were largely from federal sources aimed at addressing problems caused directly and indirectly by the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a lot to talk with regard to this issue, and we thought it would be helpful to have this kind of information collected in one place,” said Hoffer, whose office has looked into the spending surrounding everything from the dairy industry to public safety. “Every once in a while, it’s nice to quantify this stuff; not to point fingers, everybody is working hard, but I’m not persuaded there’s a clear strategy. There are some good things that have been accomplished with a lot of this money.”
The report notes that housing officials, working for the state and outside of it, say there have been significant systemic improvements to how housing and service providers work with each other. It cites the Department for Children and Families as saying that between April 2020 and May 2022, over 1,800 households have gone from being homeless to being permanently housed.
Hoffer acknowledged 1,800 households no longer being homeless was great news but noted a significant number of households are still experiencing it. While those figures are up because of the pandemic and only refer to a singular point in time, it begs the question, why?
What Hoffer would like to see is data on people who’ve left being homeless and what their lives were like following that experience. New software being used by the state to determine eligibility might provide that, but right now it’s not known if folks who found permanent housing were able to remain in it, or what services were most effective for them.
“It’s not evident to me that we have that kind of information. I’m almost certain that we do not,” he said.
What is known is that the state’s system of emergency shelters had to rapidly expand during the pandemic. Prior to the virus, the state would see between 200 and 300 households awarded motel vouchers during cold weather. In April 2021, after expanding the program trying to keep homeless people safe from the disease, there were 2,000 households using it. By April 2022, that figure had dropped to 1,571. Funding for this program is now coming from the federal government, said Hoffer, but that’s expected to run out.
What happens then, is the question on many people’s minds.
Deputy State Auditor Tim Ashe, a former state senator, was the lead for this data gathering project. The lead investigator was Fran Hodgins, a government research analyst.
“I think the primary use of this for the Legislature is to appreciate that the efforts made over the last two plus years now, with the greatly expanded resources, both in terms of shelter, new housing, and services during COVID, the dollars that have been paying for that aren’t going to be here forever, and in fact there’s a shelf life which is rapidly approaching,” Ashe said.
The report concludes by saying that at the end of this year, Vermont will have spent more than half a billion dollars during the past seven years trying to solve homelessness, and that while those funds have benefited many people, there’s no clear idea of what a statewide, unified response to the problem looks like.
“We recommend that the executive and legislative branches, working with organizations that work with homeless households, establish a definition of ‘success’ so progress can be tracked,” reads the report. “Homelessness is a complicated public problem, and the pandemic has added to the intensity of it. Nonetheless, without establishing measurable goals Vermont could easily continue on the current path without knowing whether the combined efforts described in this report have reduced the number of homeless Vermonters at any moment in time.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
