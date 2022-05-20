Vermont health care officials are offering advice to local families in response to the national shortage of infant formula.
Staff at the Vermont Department of Health have created a web page with information, resources and recommendations that can be found at healthvermont.gov/formula-shortage online.
In a statement, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the state’s health department, said health care providers “understand the frustration and anxiety this national shortage is causing parents and caregivers.”
“The immediate help we can provide is to support families in keeping their babies healthy and well-fed with appropriate substitutes,” he said.
Karen Flynn, the program director for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program in Vermont, said formula is one of the products that WIC has generally provided to families. Lately, the WIC staff in Vermont have been “working through issues” that developed as a result of the closure of a Michigan formula factory.
On its website, the federal Food and Drug Administration explained the reasons for the formula shortage.
“A voluntary recall by Abbott Nutrition in February and subsequent voluntary cease in production at their Sturgis (Michigan) facility, combined with the overall strains on supply chains experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, have created concerns about the availability of certain types of infant formula,” the site states.
An investigation by the FDA found several infections, apparently caused by formula, that resulted in illnesses that hospitalized babies and may have contributed to two deaths. As a result, the plant closed and some products were recalled for safety reasons.
“For certain products, there wasn’t a replacement plant for them to be manufactured so it put pressure on all the other manufactured products that were comparable. I think what we’re seeing now is the sort of combination of longstanding supply chain issues that began at the start of the pandemic exacerbated by this recall has meant in this particular moment there just has a noticeable shortage and families across the country, also here in Vermont, are having a harder time finding anything,” Flynn said.
A White House press release from Wednesday said President Joe Biden was invoking the Defense Production Act to ensure domestic manufacturers have the needed ingredients to make formula that will be safe for infants. Biden also announced the launch of Operation Fly Formula under which staff from the Department of Defense will use commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.
The FDA and Abbott recently agreed on the next steps to reopen the Sturgis facility.
To address the immediate need, staff from the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets have reached out to local grocers and retailers to find out which store locations still have formula available. The results are included on the web page.
The state said some families may want to consider buying formula online but encouraged buyers to be cautious about where they make those purchases and seek out reviews, through a trusted source like the Better Business Bureau, before providing payment or financial information.
Flynn said WIC officials had expanded its list of alternate formula products by more than 40 different products.
Nutrition staff at the 12 WIC district offices in Vermont have been working, often directly with families and the families’ pediatrician to help them find an appropriate product that is “on the shelf,” Flynn said.
Abbott has focused on manufacturing their primary, milk-based formula, Flynn said, and WIC staff in Vermont are starting to see a recovery of the availability of those items on store shelves.
Health department staff made some recommendations in a release sent on Wednesday. They said family members shouldn’t water down formula, attempt to make their own or substitute goat milk or plant-based milk for infant formula.
For most babies, switching from one milk-based or soy-based brand to another, including a store-brand, is OK, and for a child who is older than 6 months and usually on regular formula, cow’s milk can be used but only for a short time. A conversation with the baby’s doctor is strongly urged for more information, especially when the baby is using specialized formula.
Families and caregivers with questions can call the child’s pediatrician or health care providers and Vermonters can also contact their local health office with questions.
Flynn said she would offer three thoughts to concerned families. First, she said she had heard the Sturgis plant might soon resume operations.
“We should see some more relief in the marketplace over the coming weeks and months,” she said.
Flynn said expecting mothers may want to seek information and ask questions about breastfeeding so they are prepared for that possibility.
Finally, she said she hoped families would take advantage of the resources and advice offered by federal and government officials.
“There are resources for parents so they don’t feel like they’re alone in this. It’s really scary when that’s what you’re relying on to feed your baby, to not be able to find it,” she said.
Flynn added that staff members at WIC have heard from Vermonters who want to buy formula they’ve seen on store shelves and donate them to a family in need. She said she appreciates the positive intentions but said she believed it would be better for now to leave the formula on the shelves to be purchased by a family that will put it directly to use rather than to take a chance on finding the right method to target a donation.
