BURLINGTON — Vermont’s federally qualified health centers are still learning exactly how they can spend $33.37 million received from the American Rescue Plan, but most see expanding access to prescriptions, dental care and mental health care as ways forward.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., along with the heads of several federally qualified health centers, talked Thursday about the $33.37 million investment.
This is the largest single investment Vermont’s centers have ever received, said Sanders, a longtime supporter of the health centers. There are 11 in the state with 66 sites between them.
“What we are accomplishing here is a real achievement,” said Sanders. “It’s a model for the county and we can and will do even better. I want everybody to know that what a community health center is about, is a facility open to all people, not just low-income people, but all people. It means when you walk in the doors you’re going to get primary high-quality health care, you’re going to get dental care, which is a very serious problem throughout this county.”
He said about one-third of Vermonters use a federally qualified health center, the highest rate in the country. He said $12 billion has been put into them nationally by the American Rescue Plan. Also, he touted an $800 million investment into the National Health Service Corps, which will help medically underserved areas attract new health care professionals, something many rural areas have had trouble doing in recent decades.
How much money each center got wasn’t readily available on Thursday, however Gifford Health Care, a center serving Barre, Bethel, Berlin, Chelsea, Rochester, Randolph and Sharon, said it received $2,526,000.
Ashley Lincoln, director of development and public relations at Gifford, said the team there is looking over the finer details regarding how the funds can be spent.
“It is restricted due to Congress’ intent, and we are looking at a number of initiatives that will improve our ability to be successful in value-based care and a value-based care environment,” she said.
She said the health center is funded based on patient outcomes and community health over a fee-for-service model. It serves some fairly rural areas as well.
“So with that, what we are looking at are some infrastructure and facility improvements that will better integrate mental health care into our primary care practices,” she said.
It will look to bolster its telehealth services, too, which became much more necessary during the pandemic.
Jeff McKee, CEO of Community Health Centers of Burlington, said this year marks the center’s 50th anniversary.
We are excited about that in spite of all the change that’s taken place,” he said “Our mission has been the same, to improve the health of all in the communities we serve.”
Like the others, his center is studying the rules attached to these funds, but believes it will be able to use them to expand mobile COVID testing and vaccinations services to serve rural and homeless populations.
“It will allow us to respond quickly to locations where testing or vaccination events need to be conducted in response to an outbreak or other urgent need,” he said. “It will be our goal to be fully prepared in the case of a resurgence or another outbreak.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.