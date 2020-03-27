A Vermont gun advocacy group is asking Gov. Phil Scott to exempt federally licensed firearms dealers from Thursday’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.
Scott’s order, announced Wednesday, took effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday. It called for all non-exempt businesses and nonprofits to cease in-person operations and for individuals to remain home as much as possible.
Eric Davis, president of Gun Owners of Vermont, sent Scott a letter on Friday calling for federally licensed firearms dealers to be exempt under the order.
At a news conference Thursday, those seeking clarity on what businesses are exempt are directed to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website, which has a number of pages devoted to questions about business exemptions.
Neither the “frequently asked questions” page at bit.ly/0327FAQ or the page for specific business sectors, bit.ly/0328Sector, specifically mentions firearms dealers, but that may change according to Stephanie Brackin, information management officer at the Department of Financial Regulation, assigned to the state’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center.
Businesses who are unsure of their exempt status are encouraged to lean toward the side of public safety, but those who want specific guidance can access an online form at bit.ly/0328Form for a determination from the ACCD. Backin said the specific business sectors page is updated as these questions are fielded.
Davis’ letter also asked Scott to lift certain regulations on gun transfers and magazine size limits.
Chris Bradley, president of Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, said in an email he believes federally licensed firearms dealers already are exempt, citing part six of the order that exempts “Services or functions in Vermont deemed critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security …”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
