An environmental group wants to plant 100,000 trees in Vermont between now and the end of 2022.
“Trees are taken for granted in Vermont, we’re mostly forested, but there are eroded stream banks, habitat corridors that aren’t connected, and a lot of other things where a full ecosystem could make a difference,” said Chris Gish, a summer fellow with 350Vermont, a group that according to its website is for climate justice.
Gish said 350Vermont has about “nodes” around the state and other partners it intends to work with on this project.
“We wanted to do something big and something that would be appealing and doable even in a time of physical distancing with COVID-19,” he said. “Everybody can go out and plant trees. It’s something you can do with people but apart, but also on your own.”
A few numbers were tossed out in early planning stages, but 100,000 trees seemed like an achievable, if ambitious, goal.
He said it’s estimated that these trees, over 25 years, will remove the same amount of carbon as taking 10,000 vehicles off the road.
The group will work with many partners to make this happen. It’s consulting with foresters on what to plant and where, and looking to federal and state wildlife management areas and conservation districts. He said a network of volunteers will do the planting.
Those who want to be involved should email Jaiel Pulskamp at jaiel@350vt.org
Gish said food producing trees will be planted in public areas with those who don’t have access to fresh fruit and the like in mind. Other trees will go along eroded stream banks and slopes.
He said 350Vermont promoted renewable energy, opposes the expansion of fossil fuel use, and through this project works with plant-based solutions.
Climate Advocates of Bennington is a node of 350Vermont, said member Barbara True-Weber, of Bennington.
“We started last fall talking about a reforestation project,” she said. “Our goal was to plant 1,000 trees in and around Bennington, then we got stalled out because of the coronavirus, so we haven’t moved on any of our plans.”
As soon as it’s able, the group wants to do ceremonial tree planting at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington and the Gov. Jonas Galusha Homestead in Shaftsbury.
True-Weber said the area around Bennington being eyed for planting is the Whipstock Hill wildlife management area. The group is looking for known areas where forest reclamation is needed.
