Green Up Day is postponed to May 30 because of the COVID-19 outbreak and government measures to suppress it.
Kate Alberghini, executive director of Green Up Vermont, said Monday that Green Up Vermont’s board of directors made the decision over the weekend after soliciting opinions from more than 100 towns and solid-waste districts.
“Essentially, if it were to happen on May 2, we would have to distribute (supplies) next week,” she said. “A lot of places are closed, so that’s a challenge.”
This is Green Up Day’s 50th anniversary. It’s a day where people all across the state volunteer to pick up roadside trash, which is gathered in green bags and disposed of at no cost to the volunteer collectors. Some towns host community-building events in tandem with the trash pick up.
Alberghini said of the 251 towns polled, 130 responded. Of those, 72 said they’d support a move to May 30, a date suggested by Green Up Vermont. Thirty-one towns said to keep it on May 2; 14 didn’t have an opinion; 10 wanted it moved to the fall; three said to cancel it.
The poll asked towns about moving it to the fall. Alberghini said 23 respondents said “yes” to that question, 41 said “no,” while 56 were neutral or had no answer. A third question asked whether towns would be more comfortable moving ahead with their usual plans if May 30 were the date. Twenty-one said it’s too soon to know that, 31 said “yes,” they’d be more comfortable, while 78 were neutral.
There was much to consider about moving the date, she said. Pushing the date back means more vegetation making trash hard to spot and more risk of ticks. Going out too far might mean road crews are too busy to offer the help they normally do. Some towns suggested making it an ongoing practice throughout the month of May.
“We’re trying to find the best possible balance for moving forward with what we know now,” she said. “There are a lot of things we don’t know that we can’t really predict, no one can with this virus. We will just move forward with the 30th, taking all measures of safety precaution that we can and sharing that information and relying on people to be diligent in taking care of themselves as well.”
Holding the event as-scheduled, she said, would make getting supplies and word out much harder, and the event would lose much of the community-building it’s known for, given people would likely want to follow the social-distancing guidelines now in place.
“It can be done; Green Up can go on in a socially distant way, but to be cognizant of distribution and how people do want to keep it as a community event, that’s why we decided to push it a little further out,” she said.
Green Up Vermont is helped by volunteer coordinators in each town.
“We always provide a big trash skiff and a place to recycle tires and that kind of thing,” said Sorsha Anderson, Green Up coordinator of Middlesex. “Certainly if you drive around town on Green Up Day, there’s people out on every road picking up trash.”
She’s been the coordinator in her town for three years.
“I thought it would be a good idea to postpone it to at least the 30th with how things are,” she said. “I think the biggest issue is with the distribution of the trash bags in this social distancing world. Usually the trash bags are picked up at the schools and at the town clerk’s office, and they’re both closed. And going door to door with trash bags doesn’t necessarily work right now, touching everybody’s mailbox, their front doors, so it seemed reasonable to put it off.”
She said even May 30 seems ambitious, adding that summer might be a good option.
Regardless of what happens, this is still Green Up Day’s 50th anniversary, and plans to commemorate that haven’t changed, said Alberghini.
“One of the big things that we are doing this year, mainly in thanks of all the work the towns have done over the past 50 years, is to give them what we’re calling birthday boxes, so basically it’s a gift that contains a coupon for a birthday cake: it contains a maple tree sapling, and a granite plaque that was donated by a Barre company for planting in a public area.”
The plaques are from Buttera and Gherardi Granite Artisans, she said.
