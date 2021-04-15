A nonprofit organization that works with electric utilities named Green Mountain Power as one of 10 utilities in the U.S. which is leading a transformation toward a clean, modern energy system.
The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), which describes itself on its website as an organization that envisions a carbon-free energy system by 2050, included Green Mountain Power (GMP) on the 2021 Utility Transformation Leaderboard.
In a statement, Julia Hamm, president and CEO of SEPA, said Green Mountain was a standout among utilities because of “its comprehensive efforts to transition to a carbon-free energy future and most importantly its results.”
The Vermont utility’s energy supply is 95% carbon free and 64% renewable, GMP has committed to being 100% carbon free by 2025 and 100% renewable by 2030.
“The transformation to a clean and modern energy system involves much more than clean energy generation; it will require changes to almost every part of a utility’s business. We applaud GMP for its progress and recognize that much work remains,” Hamm said.
GMP has sold and promoted energy storage programs, like batteries, that increase grid resiliency and keep the lights on for customers during storms. According to GMP, that increased reliability, which enables the utility to draw from batteries instead of the grid at peak times when electricity is more expensive, saved all GMP customers more than $3 million in 2020.
Mari McClure, GMP’s president and CEO said the recognition from SEPA “inspires us to build on our innovations.”
“We’re excited to keep moving in the right direction — faster than ever before,” she said in a statement.
SEPA created the list by evaluating six surveys, submitted by 135 utilities, designed to capture meaningful progress in utility infrastructure, programs, strategy and operation.
Being recognized as innovative and working toward clean energy has benefits beyond the acknowledgment of the work by the utility’s staff by their peers, according to Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR).
“Green Mountain Power is helping Vermont maintain its signature, special brand,” he said.
Local economic developers can point to GMP as a utility that has been recognized for working to make a power company renewable-friendly and carbon-free, which Jepson said can be used to promote the Rutland County area. Also, GMP’s reputation can lure the kind of new resident who wants to develop the kind of innovation that, in turn, brings more attention to Southwest Vermont.
“The picture that people from outside Vermont have of Vermont is that (type of) carbon-neutral, clean water, clean air place to live and work,” he said.
Jepson said that helps him when he’s trying to attract new residents through the regional marketing initiative.
Hamm, in her statement, provided a reminder of the importance of changes like those made by GMP.
“The world does not have the luxury of time on carbon reduction,” she said.
