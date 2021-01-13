COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power says there’s been a surge in scammers calling people, pretending to be from GMP, demanding people send money immediately or have their power shut off.
The company said Wednesday that people should hang up when they receive these calls.
“We’re here to help. We don’t threaten immediate shut off, or demand immediate payment by credit card or pre-paid cards. We work with our customers. So, if someone does this — it is a scam. Just hang up,” stated Mary Morris, manager of customer care at GMP, in a release.
People who get such calls should hang up immediately. Do not give them money or provide any personal information, do not engage the caller, do not call back the scammer. Such calls can be reported by calling GMP customer service at 888-835-4672. Reports can also be made to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program by calling 800-649-2424 for those in state, or 802-656-3183. Resorts can be filed online at ago.vermont.gov/cap/.
