The state’s largest electric utility is asking its regulators to allow it to keep its rates flat and spread out fluctuating costs over a longer period of time.
Kristen Kelly, a spokesperson for Green Mountain Power, said Tuesday the utility has asked the Public Utility Commission to approve these changes to its Multi-Year Regulation Plan, which was approved last year.
The new rate year begins Oct. 1, Kelly said.
Kelly explained that in addition to a customer’s base rate, there are “adjusters,” costs that can go up or down, things GMP largely has no control over, such as major storm events that damage infrastructure the company has to pay to fix. Sometimes these adjusters benefit the customer and come in the form of a credit. Kelly said that under the current Multi-Year Regulation Plan, GMP has to settle all of its adjusters on a quarterly basis.
Kelly said that what GMP is asking it be allowed to do, in addition to keeping its base-rate flat, is spread the impact of adjusters over 12 months instead of three. She said the company wants to make its customers’ electric bills as predictable as possible given the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has stirred.
She said GMP’s proposal has to go through the usual scrutiny process. The hope is for the plan to be approved in the fall, before October, said Kelly.
Donald Billings, owner of Roots, a restaurant in Rutland, said with all the challenges his business and industry are facing, news of flat rates and more certainty is good to hear.
“For us, knowing there’s one company that’s not raising rates, I’m good with that, that makes me happy,” said Billings. “When I heard they were staying flat, I was like, sweet, now I know what to expect moving forward.”
He said restaurants and the like make heavy use of electrical appliances such as coolers, making any increase in electric rates a concern.
“Really what we’re asking for in this request, it’s all about providing customers with stability and predictability in this time of uncertainty,” said Kelly, adding that even before COVID-19 the utility’s customers stressed wanting predictability in their bills.
