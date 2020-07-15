It’s expensive to rent a roof over your head in Vermont and the problem isn’t getting better, according to a national report and local housing advocates.
The annual “Out of Reach” report, put together by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, claims that to afford a two-bedroom apartment available at Vermont’s Fair Market Rent rate, a person working a full-time job would have to make $23.36 an hour, or $48,587 a year.
“A high percentage of Vermonters are spending close to half of their income for their rent, which is not sustainable and it’s not affordable,” said Cindy Reid, chairwoman of the steering committee for the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.
The VAHC is a nonprofit group made up of housing-related entities across the state.
Reid said that, at most, one should not be spending more than 30% of their income on housing, yet many Vermonters do, which leads to them not spending money on other necessities like food and health care.
The data released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition does not reflect, for the most part, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even without the pandemic the gap between income and rental affordability is increasing, she said.
“We have a low vacancy rate statewide, and for the first time ever in this Out of Reach report, three counties have a housing wage of over $20 an hour, and Burlington is over $30 an hour for the first time” said Reid.
According to NLIHC, the “housing wage” is an estimate of what a full-time worker would have to make to afford a modest rental home at the fair market rate while not spending more than 30% of their income.
“Washington, Addison, and Lamoille counties all have higher than $20 an hour (housing wages) for the first time, so that says to me this is a statewide problem,” said Reid. “Vermont as a state has the fifth-largest affordability gap for renters in the country.”
There are several reasons for this, she said, among them heating and labor costs, aging housing stock, low wages, and speculation in the housing market.
In Burlington, home of the University of Vermont, some of what is driving up costs is the demand for student housing. Reid said that more recently the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have led to out-of-staters seeking to buy up single-family homes.
“I would say it’s getting worse,” she said. “We were very fortunate a couple of years ago to have a housing revenue bond that the Vermont Housing Conservation Board administered, it was $37 million to incentivize new production of housing around the state, deployed over three years.”
The bond led to new units being built, but more is needed. Reid said new rental housing would be best in places where there is access to transportation, services, and jobs. Other solutions would involve municipalities actively creating incentives through funds and regulations for new housing to be built in developed areas.
“This housing wage issue is very real and we’re seeing it in the homeless numbers as well,” said Eileen Peltier, executive director of Downstreet Housing, an affordable housing group serving Orange, Washington, and Lamoille counties. While there are many reasons people become homeless that are not tied directly to their income, for many that’s the root cause.
“It’s a lot of young, working people, and that’s what we’re seeing in our numbers which ties back to this, it is for a lot of people about affordability,” said Peltier.
“I applaud Vermont’s housing advocates for their leadership in putting a spotlight on the housing affordability gap in Vermont and the nation,” stated U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch, in a release along with the NLIHC. “One of the biggest challenges facing working Vermonters is a lack of affordable housing.
“This important report makes it clear that we have our work cut out for us. All of us need to do all we can to close the affordability gap. Earlier this month, the House acted and passed an infrastructure bill that includes $100 billion to ensure that every American has access to safe and affordable housing,” Welch said.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.