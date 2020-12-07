COLCHESTER — Free flu shots are available at Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced Monday the shots are available at all 12 of its Vermont locations. The group said it will absorb the cost for those whose insurance won’t cover a shot.
According to Planned Parenthood, the federal Centers for Disease Control has said it expects the flu will circulate this winter along with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and that hospitals may struggle to treat both groups. The flu shot not only reduces the risk of flu infection, but makes said infections less serious.
“During COVID-19, we know that the flu vaccine is more important than ever in protecting ourselves, the people we care about, and our health care resources,” stated Donna Burkett, medical director at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. “But we also recognize that the cost of the flu vaccine is a barrier for some of our patients. No one should have to go without this important vaccine due to an inability to pay.”
To make an appointment for a flu shot with Planned Parenthood, call 1-866-476-1321 or go online at ppnne.org. There are centers in Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Middlebury, Newport, Hyde Park, Rutland, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, White River Junction, and Williston.
