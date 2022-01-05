NORTHFIELD -- Four 15 year-old Northfield residents will be sent to the Montpelier Restorative Justice Committee to answer burglary and unlawful mischief charges from November, town police said.
Northfield Police said the department was advised of vandalism inside a building on Freight Yard Way on Nov. 11. The victim advised there were several windows broken and plywood taken off of doors, Police Chief John Helfant said.
After the incident, individuals broke into the building again, the chief said. There was more items vandalized and a copier and toilets were broken in the process.
Helfant said the new owners of the old building have plans to refurbish it.
Northfield Police received a tip and followed up which advised that three juveniles had broken into the building and vandalized the property. During interviews, Northfield Officer Karie Tucker found there were actually four juveniles involved.
The teens will face alternative proceedings, instead of going to Family Court.
