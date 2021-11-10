BRANDON — The Brandon Area Food Shelf had not rejected accepting a portion of the proceeds generated by the “Let’s Go Brandon!” rally on Saturday.
“I had no knowledge of it, nobody said a word to me, nobody asked me about it, nobody made any suggestions or, I had no knowledge,” said Kathy Mathis, director of the Brandon Area Food Shelf, on Wednesday.
The “Let’s Go Brandon!” rally will is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Park. It’s being put on by the Vermont GOP. Fliers for the event, shared earlier this week on the state Republican party’s social media channels, said a portion of merchandise sales would benefit the Brandon Area Food Shelf, “Because this Thanksgiving under #Biden could be the most expensive EVER!”
The “Let’s Go Brandon!” phrase came about at a NASCAR event in October. An NBC reporter was interviewing driver Brandon Brown after his win while some in the audience chanted “(Expletive) Joe Biden.” The reporter said they were chanting “Let’s go Brandon.” The latter phrase has become popular in right-wing groups as a way to mock the president and the media.
According to Paul Dame, newly elected chairman of the Vermont GOP, Saturday’s rally is meant to be positive and direct positive energy into the community.
Dame lives in St. George but grew up in Brandon.
“It annoys me that they went ahead and did this without even contacting the food shelf itself,” said Mathis. “And I understand their intentions are good but nevertheless, blowing it up on social media as a Republican big event, it looks to me as if, and to anybody who’s reading it, it looks like the Brandon Area Food Shelf supports the Republican Party, and I resent that.”
The food shelf serves Brandon, the Forest Dale neighborhood, as well as part of Sudbury, Goshen and Leicester. Mathis has been director since 1989. She said she’s seen food shelf records going back to 1976. The food shelf used to be run through the Congregational Church out of someone’s house. It was at the church until the pandemic hit and is now being run out of the Brandon Senior Center.
Mathis said that while the food shelf could use the funds, she can’t in good conscience accept it as it’s from a political event.
“I would if it wasn’t advertised as a Republican event because we could use the money, and I’m cutting my nose off to spite my face, but in the long run I feel I have to stand my ground,” she said.
This would hold true with any political party or event, she said.
Mathis said she hasn’t heard much backlash from the matter beside one email from a person she doesn’t know asking questions about it and urging caution.
Dame said Wednesday that he’ll find another charity to donate a portion of the event’s proceeds to.
“This is the first time I’ve run into this,” he said. “I have to say it was unexpected that somebody wouldn’t take a donation. It’s disappointing but I can understand it and I can appreciate it. What we’ve decided we’re going to do instead is we’ve selected another charity in the Brandon area that serves the people of Brandon, and we’re just going to leave them anonymous for now, and we’ll send them a check sometime after the event.”
Will Senning, director of elections and campaign finance at the Secretary of State’s Office, said Wednesday that there’s no explicit prohibition in Vermont law against political parties donating to charities, but to avoid complications it’s recommended that the party or campaign encourage direct donations from people to the charity in question.
