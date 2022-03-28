A bill some were hoping would clarify and update the state’s fireworks laws won’t be going anywhere this session.
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, introduced H.16, “An act relating to the sale and use of fireworks,” in January 2021.
“There was a lot of clarification language in it,” said Shaw last week. “It would have allowed people to legally buy fireworks and put it in their car, drive away with it. You can legally purchase certain classes of fireworks but … the law still doesn’t allow any provisions for you to put them in your car and drive away. So little things like that.”
The bill would have laid out who issues fireworks permits, listed requirements sellers have to follow, and made clear what information they have to give to sellers as to permitting authority and safety issues.
“So it was a pretty vanilla bill,” said Shaw, “but the Supreme Court has asked the Legislature to clean up the language, and we just apparently don’t have an appetite for that.”
A Vermont Supreme Court decision in 2020 set off a series of events that prompted Shaw to introduce the bill.
The decision, Green Mountain Fireworks LLC v. Town of Colchester, led Rutland Town, in the summer of 2021, to revoke the fireworks permit it had granted to C&C Fireworks to operate on Woodstock Avenue. The town’s reason being that the court decision left the town with no right to grant such a permit.
Pittsford, where C&C Fireworks has a second location, took no such action.
The Rutland Town Select Board was ultimately convinced to reinstate the permit, but later rescinded it for another reason, prompting C&C Fireworks to look for a second location elsewhere.
Shaw and others had hoped H.16 would pass this year, since it’s the second year of a biennium and any bills not signed into law have to be reintroduced. Shaw said he will reintroduce this bill again when the time comes in 2023.
“It’s fairly controversial,” said Shaw. “It has some law in it that (the House Committee on Judiciary) kind of thought they might want to look at and then when they got ahold of it, they didn’t.”
The bill was passed from Judiciary to the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs, where Shaw believes it should have started.
Chip Greeno, co-owner of C&C Fireworks, said Friday that he hoped the bill would move through the Legislature, but will continue with his business as he’s been doing.
His reading of the law is that there are still products he can sell to Vermonters and everything else can be sold to out-of-staters. He hopes a new location in Fair Haven will draw from the New York market.
Greeno and his father, Chuck Greeno, had a number of conversations with the Fair Haven Select Board during the summer about drafting a permit for fireworks sales businesses. The board ultimately adopted a method for permitting that the Greenos can apply for when it comes time. Their stores are simple roadside affairs with little infrastructure.
Chip Greeno said C&C Fireworks was able to do enough business last year to keep afloat, despite the issue with Rutland Town. The Greenos also do professional fireworks shows, which they’re looking forward to this year.
“I’m going on like normal. I’m going to continue to sell fireworks and shoot off shows and hopefully the state will figure it out,” he said.
