The final rules are out about how Vermont cities and towns can spend the $200 million they collectively received from the American Rescue Plan Act, and local leaders are liking what they see.
“We definitely appreciate the rule change,” said Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser on Wednesday. “I think it gives us a lot more flexibility.”
For many months now, municipal leaders, regional planners, and government advisers had been looking at a set of interim rules set out by the U.S. Department of the Treasury saying what ARPA funds can be spent on. It was generally understood that any losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic would be eligible, as would infrastructure investments in broadband, drinking water and sewer water, but there were many gray areas.
“We’re taking it as good news,” said Rutland City Mayor David Allaire. “It loosens the reins and it seems as though a lot of the things that we’ve been talking about are going to be eligible, so now it’s more a question of prioritizing and figuring out how many we can get done with the money we have.”
Rutland City has, or will, receive a grand total of about $4.5 million in ARPA funds. The City of Montpelier has, or will, receive $2.3 million. Towns got their initial awards in two parts, one coming in 2021; the other arriving in 2022. The federal act also gave funds to county governments, but because Vermont does not have county-level government those funds were spread among the towns, also in two installments.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the trade organization for Vermont’s municipalities, has been advising its members and their regional planning commissions on the ARPA rules.
Katie Buckley, director of the league’s ARPA assistance and coordination program, said the final rules were released by the Treasury on Jan. 6. They can be found online in a 437-page document, (online at bit.ly/0126ARPA) which people are still sifting through
So far the most impactful rule change is how lost revenue from the pandemic is treated, said Buckley. Towns can calculate losses using a formula, or they can simply claim the standard allowance of up to $10 million.
“So for every town, city and village in the state of Vermont with the exception of Burlington their awards were less than $10 million, so it allows them to take their entire award as lost revenue, so they now have the opportunity to think far more broadly and comprehensively about how best to recover from the pandemic,” Buckley said.
Right now in Vermont, most municipalities are focused on Town Meeting Day, March 1. Buckley said preparations for that are taking up much of local leadership’s attention, but the league has been working with the regional planning commissions to get the word out on the final rules and answer any questions that come up.
Mary Ashcroft, chair of the Rutland Town Select Board, said last week that the town plans to use most of its ARPA funds to replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station with a public safety building to house the fire and police departments. The total cost of the project is estimated at $4,146,563. The town’s $1,220,781 in ARPA funds will go toward it, as will $771,231 from a capital project reserve account, plus a bond for $2,154,550. That assumes voters approve Article 23 on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Ashcroft said that accounts for all of the town’s ARPA funds, save the $9,000 or so it spent late last year on air purifiers for the Town Hall.
Not all towns have made such commitments.
At the Jan. 10 meeting of the Brandon Select Board, board member Tim Guiles said the final rules appeared to allow for more options with regard to affordable housing.
“(W)e’re allowed to use ARPA money for improvements to vacant and abandoned properties including rehabilitation or maintenance, renovation, removal and remediation of environmental contaminants, demolition or deconstruction, greening, vacant lot clean-up, and conversion to affordable housing,” Guiles said.
Guiles wasn’t making a formal proposal for anything and simply wanted affordable housing to be part of the ARPA discussion, he said.
Brandon Economic Development Director Bill Moore, who also is president of the Otter Creek Communications Union District, said the broadband work the organization is looking to further may seek matching funds for larger grants, something Brandon and other towns should keep in mind.
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, said the final Treasury rules also allow the ARPA funds to be used to match federal grants, something federal dollars typically aren’t allowed to do.
The ability for ARPA funds to match grants and leverage other funding sources is one reason why advisers are telling towns to take their time and be deliberate with using their funds.
Eric Hall, regional planner at the Rutland County Regional Planning Commission, said the final rules take effect April 1.
“Projects already underway, if they comply with the final rule, then those are OK. But at this point there is still a lot to go through,” he said. “I think the biggest takeaways are, it does appear that there is greater flexibility and simplicity.”
Towns have until 2024 to obligate their funds and until 2026 to spend them, Hall said.
