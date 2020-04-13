Prior to adjourning a month ago as result of the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers were working on some major pieces of legislation.
How many non-COVID-19 laws get passed in the coming months remains to be seen, but some lawmakers remain optimistic.
Sen. Christopher Bray, D-Addison, chairman of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, said his committee has been busy meeting remotely and, like all other Senate committees, focused on laws directly related to the pandemic response.
“I used to be an EMT, so I’m very used to the idea of responding to an emergency,” he said on Monday. “You keep at it until you’re finished with your work, and we’re certainly not finished with our emergency response to COVID, but I do think we’re seeing some encouraging changes.”
Bray said his committee and others in the Senate have worked on laws that address issues created by the pandemic and the government’s actions to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Municipal governments are allowed to meet remotely during the crisis, and the Secretary of State has been given authority to alter election procedures for this year. Bray said right now the Senate is working on a measure regarding marriage licenses that would waive the requirement that they be signed in the presence of a town clerk.
“I think we have a few more weeks of that kind of intense work, but I think eventually we’re all hoping that we will have an opportunity to turn to important legislation that’s now on the back burner,” Bray said.
Among those back burner items are amendments to Act 250, Vermont’s major land use law, which prior to the pandemic had absorbed a great deal of the Legislature’s time and attention. The amendments were passed in the House and sent over to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, where it’s been sitting.
Bray said it’s easily among the top three bills the Senate would likely make a priority once it can divert attention from COVID-19. Even so, there might not be enough time to address it.
“I’ll be frank, it’s a large and complicated area of work,” said Bray. “It has everything from municipal planning all the way through statewide planning and land use, it has economic development impacts, it has recreational impacts, it has environmental impacts, and so because it is really a complex group of vital laws I want to be extremely careful in how we take it up and what we move.”
Given this is the second year of a biennium, any bill that doesn’t pass can’t be carried into the next session; it would have to be introduced again and go through the legislative process from the beginning. Bray said that can sometimes mean a bill is written again from scratch, or the last draft being looked at is submitted.
Bray said Act 250 changes aren’t to be taken lightly.
“A lot of how Vermont looks now has been shaped by how we’ve used Act 250 for the last half century, because it plays this fundamental role in who we are and how we grow and develop,” he said. “I think we have to work on it thoughtfully and carefully. My concern is, we may not have enough time, this session, to do that kind of work. I don’t know for a fact. If we do have more time, then I can see us making some progress.”
House Rep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, R-Pittsford, said he and some House committees are working remotely, but they also had a hefty load in front of them even before the coronavirus complication.
“When we adjourned on the 13th of March, we were going to be gone for a couple of weeks and hopefully back,” he said. “That hasn’t panned out, so now we’re looking down the road, and we’re really not sure when we’re going to go back, depending on how things are going with COVID-19.”
Shaw is vice chairman of the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. It’s been meeting remotely, he said, and has finalized the bill that deals with the maintenance, repair and construction of state buildings. Shaw said the committee hasn’t voted to send it to the House floor yet, in case it needs to be used as a vehicle for some COVID-19 related sending measure.
Also, his committee is working on S.338, a bill that Shaw said would be a major change to how the state handles people who are incarcerated.
“That’s a pretty heavy lift to be doing on Zoom,” said Shaw, pointing to the online teleconferencing system. “Fortunately, the committee had looked at the bill before we left the building and had a general understanding of where it was going.”
The bill essentially would see probation and parole used more often than the furlough program. Shaw said people who’ve been incarcerated do better when out on probation and parole than they do under furlough. The bill establishes new rules around these programs and has greater input from victims.
“I don’t know if we’re going to pass it out anytime soon. My thought to that is no, because we want to make sure we get this one right,” Shaw said.
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland, said while everything the Senate is doing right now is related to COVID-19, that could include a lot of things given the pandemic and the response touches nearly every aspect of people’s lives.
Hooker said she and others are working on getting some kind of hazard pay to people who continue to work in areas putting them at risk to the virus. The goal is to make those people’s pay more equitable with what the federal government has allotted to boost unemployment insurance for those unable to work or lost their jobs altogether.
“Things are being delayed, and the hope is if we continue to meet this way, remotely, that we will take up some of the bills that went through,” said Hooker. “I had sponsored a bill on insulin caps for people that have diabetes, I’m hoping that doesn’t fall by the wayside.”
Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D/P-Washington, said there are a lot of little things he was looking forward to seeing get passed this session, but might have to be rebooted later.
“Which is understandable, first of all, but it’s discouraging when you work on stuff and you look forward to seeing the results of the work but not being able to move forward,” he said.
Perchlik said there were bills related to climate change and transportation that had strong support in the House that he had hoped to see advance, as well as bills pertaining to education.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.