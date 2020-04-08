While Vermont farmers are dumping milk for lack of buyers, Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets is working with other states to seek help from the federal government.
“There is disposal of milk,” said Anson Tebbetts, secretary of the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets. “I don’t know the extent of it, but it’s happening in Vermont. It’s happening probably in just about every state that’s got dairy farmers, particularly some of the big states like Wisconsin, Arizona, California, even overseas, they’re dumping milk as well because there’s just too much out there.”
The coronavirus pandemic has led to state and local governments, including those in Vermont, to close schools and order the halt of in-person business operations, in an effort to slow the transmission of the virus and not overwhelm the health care system.
“The big losses are coming from the food service industry,” said Tebbetts. “You have restaurants, you have colleges, you have schools, you have coffee shops, they’re all closed pretty much around the country and the Northeast, so that’s where the big loss is.”
Tebbetts said Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maryland have all signed a letter to be sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Tebbetts added that New York and Pennsylvania also will likely make their own requests.
“One thing the USDA could do immediately is buy up some of the inventory of dairy that’s out there, particularly cheese, and distribute that to the low-income programs throughout the country,” said Tebbetts. “That would help. We’re asking the USDA also to stabilize the situation over the next four months, for April, May, June and July to establish a minimum price of $19.50 per hundredweight.”
He said right now Vermont dairy farmers can’t sustain the current price forecasts, which have the price of milk several dollars below what it takes to produce it.
Farmers might be able to unload some of their product locally, but it won’t be enough, he cautioned.
“There’s so much milk out there, Vermont is a big dairy state 60% to 70% of our milk goes out of state to those other markets,” he said. “We probably don’t have enough consumers in Vermont to right the ship here, we need to think of this on a regional and also a national level.”
Dairy saw an uptick in retail sales when governments first began rolling out travel and business restrictions to slow the pandemic. Kristen Coady, vice president of corporate communications for Dairy Farmers of America, stated that increase has since leveled off.
“In this ever-changing situation, our No. 1 priority remains the safety and well-being of our farm families and employees,” stated Coady. “We are diligently working to ensure our farm families’ milk continues to be picked up, our plants continue to operate, and we continue to provide consumers and communities with wholesome dairy products during this difficult time.”
Coady stated that DFA is working to find other avenues for farmers to unload their milk.
“Due to the excess milk and plants already operating at capacity, there is more milk right now than space available in processing plants,” Coady stated. “This, in combination with the perishable nature of our product, has resulted in a need to dispose of raw milk on farms, as a last resort.”
Tebbetts said all farms have to have nutrient management plans, which would govern the disposal of raw milk. His agency is working with farmers to make sure those plans are being complied with.
On March 24, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy, along with House Rep. Peter Welch, signed a letter to Perdue asking the USDA exercise its authority to buy dairy products and distribute it through the Emergency Food Assistance Program, a measure that would help dairy farmers as well as those in need of food.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.