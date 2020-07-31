Cliff areas that were closed to the public in order to protect nesting peregrine falcons will open Saturday, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“The young peregrines have fledged, and nesting data suggest Vermont falcons had a very successful year. A final report will be issued later this year,” stated Doug Morin, migratory bird biologist for the Fish and Wildlife department. “The falcon’s nesting success is due to a combination of good weather and the cooperation from hikers and rock climbers who observe a respectful distance from nesting falcons during this critical period. Peregrine nesting success would not be possible without more than 50 volunteers who monitor the nest sites statewide from March to the end of July.”
Volunteers, coordinated by Margaret Fowle, an Audubon Vermont biologist, monitored the falcon nests at 56 cliff sites.
“We greatly appreciate the time and effort volunteers put into monitoring the population this year, and we thank landowners and recreationists for their cooperation in protecting nesting peregrines from human disturbance,” stated Fowle.
