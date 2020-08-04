FAIR HAVEN — The town will get a little more than $6 million from the federal government to build a new wastewater treatment plant, but part of that will have to be paid back through the next 30 years.
The United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday that Fair Haven will receive a $3.72 million loan and a $2.65 million grant to construct the new facility.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Tuesday the $3.72 million loan is a bond approved by voters in March. This will be paid back throughout the coming 30 years in $152,000 annual installments.
“The plant has been running pretty solid,” he said. “The state is pleased with the effluent, the water we dump out of the plant, what that looks like, but the Board of Selectmen realized it was time.”
Discussions about replacing the plant began a few years ago, he said.
“While things may be chugging along now, it might not be so great in the near future,” he said, adding that not replacing things that need it on schedule leads to higher costs in the future. “I’m very lucky to have a board that is very forward thinking in realizing what should and needs to be done.”
The new plant will be built where the current one now sits. Gunter said it’s being done so there will be no interruption of service. Some of the old plant will remain, but by and large, it will all be new.
Peter Laramie, chief operator of the wastewater plant, said Tuesday the new facility will be under construction in spring 2021 and should be substantially complete after a year and a half with perhaps another six months of finishing up.
“The one thing this plant will have that the current plant doesn’t have is a good grit removal system,” he said.
“We get a lot of infiltration, a lot of sand that comes down through breaks in pipes,” he said. “One of the things that bothers a plant like this is, and a lot of people don’t think of it, is hair. Once the hair gets into the system there’s a lot of agitation and the hair wraps around itself and makes what we refer to as ‘rags’ that can bind up propellers and pumps and really cause an awful lot of problems.”
Something called a “bar rack” is what the plant uses now to filter out inorganic debris, but it’s not perfect. Laramie said a surprising amount of children’s toys get flushed down toilets and end up in the plant.
A big reason for the upgrade is the current facility lacks “redundancy,” meaning there are key pieces of equipment without backups are that hard to replace.
“Right now we have one aeration tank,” said Laramie. “The state requires two. Back in the days when this plant was designed the engineers tried to give us two but the town board at that time said it was too expensive so we’ll take just one. There’s no way to take down the aeration tank and clean it. If anything ever goes wrong with it, say it developed a leak of some sort, there’s nothing we could do, it’s the only one we have. There’s no workaround.”
He said the average lifespan of a plant like this is 20 to 25 years. This one is closer to 35 years old, and while it runs remarkably well, many feel it’s only a matter of time before something important and expensive breaks.
“The main problem is, the plant is old, all the equipment is old, the infrastructure is old, and you don’t know if something important is going to be broken down when you come in in the morning,” he said.
Select Board Chairman Bob Richards said Tuesday the state, while pleased with how the plant is operating, was nudging the town to consider upgrading it. The town began this process three years ago and secured some grant funding to study the possibilities. By and large, the public was supportive of the project, understanding the need.
“It was necessary, it was prudent, and it puts us on track to have a modern system for the next 30 years,” he said.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
