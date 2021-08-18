BRANDON — Two nonprofits are suing the state after it decided not to require the local mosquito control district to apply for a special permit related to pesticide spraying and bats.
On Tuesday, the Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Center for Biological Diversity announced they have filed a lawsuit in the state Environmental Court against the Agency of Natural Resources.
The suit is an appeal of a decision issued in July by ANR Secretary Julia Moore over a request made to the agency in March by the Vermont Law School on behalf of a coalition asking Moore to act on a recommendation made by the state Endangered Species Committee. The recommendation was to require the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District (BLSG) to apply for “incidental takings permit” for bats when it sprays adulticide for mosquitoes.
The environmental groups and the Endangered Species Committee contend that the spraying harms endangered bats.
The BLSG is a municipal entity formed a few decades ago to counter the large population of mosquitoes that inhabit the area. It’s been criticized in the past for its use of adulticide. In 2019, it reached a settlement in Environmental Court with Community Action Works (Formerly Toxics Action Center) to include more information in its general pesticide permit. At Town Meeting Day 2021, Salisbury voters opted not to fund the district, leading to questions about what services towns are paying for when they join.
The BLSG is currently considering a number of bylaw changes. One will see it’s name changed to “Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District.” Its members currently include those in its existing name, plus Pittsford. It also provides services in Proctor.
“Vermont’s endangered species experts have spoken clearly,” stated Mason Overstreet, staff attorney at the Vermont Law School Environmental Advocacy Clinic. “Poorly regulated pesticide spraying is putting the state’s threatened and endangered bats at risk. ANR’s decision to ignore the scientific consensus and the plain-preventive language of Vermont’s endangered species law abandons their responsibility to protect vulnerable wildlife.”
In her July decision, Moore stated that VLS hasn’t shown that the risk to endangered bats is more than theoretical. She said the risks are speculative for the following reasons:
— Bats are not known to fly through the “fog” caused by the adulticide spraying.
— There’s no evidence of malathion in the bats.
— The levels of permethrin in bats hasn’t been significant.
— Evidence showing the toxicity of the pesticides being used to bats comes from laboratory studies looking at different pesticides, or fatal doses. They don’t show the BLSG’s spraying is a risk to bats.
“In light of these conclusions, a threatened and endangered species takings permit for the spraying of pesticides by the District is not required,” wrote Moore.
Malathion and permethrin are the adulticide chemicals used by the BLSG. Its other method is larvicide, a bacteria that kills the insects in their larval stage.
Five endangered or threatened bat species are involved here. The eastern small-footed bat is listed as threatened in Vermont. The little brown bat is listed as endangered by the state. The northern long-eared bat is endangered in Vermont and federally threatened, the Indiana bat is both state and federally endangered, and the tri-colored bat is listed by the state as endangered, according to the ANR.
All of these bats, except for the eastern small-footed bats, have seen their populations slammed by white-nose syndrome, a fungal infection noted in 2008 that’s spread across 36 states and seven provinces in Canada.
