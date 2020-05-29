Efficiency Vermont has tweaked its loan programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping the changes will help both borrowers and the industries that work on efficiency projects.
David Corliss, director of customer engagement at Efficiency Vermont, said the enhancements are to the Home Energy Loan and the Business Energy Loan programs.
For the Home Energy Loan, Corliss said it normally offers interest rates depending on income. A homeowner can see their rate as low as 0% depending on how much they make. That aspect hasn’t changed, he said. What’s new is that Efficiency Vermont will cover payments for the first six months, up to $900 total.
The majority of Home Energy Loans, he said, are for $50 to $150 per month, so most will be able to see their first six months covered by the incentive.
He said there was concern home and business owners would be more averse to taking on debt now that they normally would. Many businesses have sought loan programs through the Small Business Administration made available by the federal CARES Act.
That doesn’t appear to be a problem so far, said Corliss. The enhanced programs were made available last week and are now being announced.
“We’ve also heard from a lot of folks during these last few months that they’re actually interested in getting the workforce back to work, contractors and distributors, which is an interesting thing,” said Corliss. “People are struggling, but they’re interested in trying to help the infrastructure in Vermont, which is awesome.
“We wanted to kill two birds with one stone with that by helping them get past those first six months of payments so they can ease into this, they can get all the savings necessary,” he said.
For the Business Energy Loan, the enhancement is that borrowers can have their payments deferred for four months, said Corliss. As usual, interest rates are between 3.5% and 5.5.%, and up to $50,000 can be borrowed. Some can qualify for low or no down payment. The loans can be structured so that they’re paid with the money saved on energy expenses.
Efficiency Vermont is funded by an energy efficiency surcharge on Vermonters’ electric bills. No new money has come to the group to offer these enhancements to its programs. Corliss said the organization has a performance contract with the state, but has some flexibility in how it meets the terms.
“There’s a new influx of people who are struggling financially who should be a big focus of our efforts, so it’s fine-tuning where the dollars we spend are allocated so they’ll have the biggest impact. It’s not new money, it’s just getting reallocated,” he said.
Efficiency Vermont’s lending partners are NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, Opportunities Credit Union and VSECU.
“We are excited to partner with Efficiency Vermont to help our customers free up their money through energy savings,” stated Ludy Biddle, executive director of NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, in a release. “By having the first several loan payments covered, the money customers save on energy can be spent on other priorities. It’s critical help in a difficult economic time.”
Corliss said these programs are not designed to compete with the private lending market. The loan programs require little paperwork from the borrower, which are often homeowners and small business owners strapped for time and resources, who wouldn’t seek a traditional loan for an energy efficiency project otherwise.
Both programs can be applied to at any time, he said, but the enhanced versions have deadlines. The Home Energy Loans are available through Oct. 31, while the Business Energy Loan is through the end of the year.
For homeowners, many are looking to finance heat pumps or complete weatherization projects. Business owners are usually looking to save on electricity through lighting, heating, air conditioning, and ventilation work. Many businesses, Corliss said, are looking into refrigeration efficiencies.
Much of the marketing for the energy loan programs are done by contractors, said Corliss. Efficiency Vermont has a network of them, found at bit.ly/0530Network
