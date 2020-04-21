A book delivered via a YouTube video about a dog unhappy while social distancing may be able to help children process feelings about isolation during the COVID-19 crisis, according to the author, former Southern Vermont College president Karen Gross.
“Wrinkles Doesn’t Like Social Distancing: I Don’t Blame Him” was posted on March 27 and, as of Monday, has been viewed almost 2,700 times. The video includes photos of the real Wrinkles.
The true story is about Gross’ dog, Wrinkles, a friendly basset hound who likes to interact with humans but loves to interact with other dogs, as he struggles to understand why he’s not allowed to accompany Gross to a local fitness center or the dog park.
In the story, Wrinkles feels lonely and confused. He doesn’t understand why he can’t see his friends or spend time at the fitness center where he got a lot of attention.
The book doesn’t offer empty hope. By the end, Wrinkles is still practicing social distancing and doesn’t like or understand it much more than at the beginning but he learns it’s okay to feel lonely. A sign at the gym that states, “We miss you,” and gives him some hope that even when people or dogs aren’t in the same place, they can be together.
Last week, Gross explained the origins of the book.
“Many kids have lots of feelings about school closures. The people who say, ‘This is like a snow day for kids’? No, it isn’t. This isn’t fun where you can go play with your neighbor or take a family trip or hang out with your friend or play ball or if it’s a snow day, go sledding or build a snowperson,” she said.
Gross said she talked to parents and heard repeatedly their children were not expressing what they were feeling which Gross, whose area of expertise is trauma, said will prevent those children from processing the experience.
She said the trauma theory she uses says, “First you have to name it, then you have to tame it.”’
“That’s when it struck me that maybe it would be easier for kids to relate to a pet, a story about a dog. That would encourage them to talk about what they were feeling,” she said.
According to Gross, a teacher who she knows told him that he read the story to his children who are in kindergarten and third grade. He said he was concerned that his children weren’t talking about their feelings about the self-isolation they were experiencing as part of the effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“When he read them the Wrinkles’ story, the youngest child turned to him and said, ‘I feel really sorry for Wrinkles. He feels really, really bad.’ The father said, ‘Yeah, he really does feel terrible.’ The little girl said, ‘He can’t do what he used to do. He can’t go to his job, he has no friends, he can’t play.’ The father then said, ‘Do you feel like Wrinkles feels?’ For the first time, the kid said, ‘Yeah, I do. I’m really sad. I miss my friends. I miss school. I miss my life as it was,’” Gross said.
She added that the latter part was her interpretation. The girl said, “I’m sad like Wrinkles,” according to Gross.
The story opened a conversation, using Wrinkles’ story as springboard to talk about how the children were feeling, Gross said.
A few months ago, Gross published another book, “We See You” or “Te Vemos,” through the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, about two kids playing hide and seek together and then with animals. While the book was written before the pandemic, Gross said the feelings of trauma that kids may feel through social isolation are addressed in the story.
The book is published on “indestructible paper,” which is used for young children’s book and can be cleaned with a hygienic wipe that Gross said made it practical as people keep objects disinfected in response to COVID-19.
Gross has offered to give five copies of the book away to the first five Rutland area residents who send an email to dwraga@northshire.com at the bookstore.
Another activity for children is available because Wrinkles has his own email account which kids can use to send him their stories, drawings and suggestions for what he could do to be happier at wrinklesgetsit@yahoo.com
The book can be viewed at bit.ly/WrinklesGross
A Spanish translation is posted at bit.ly/WrinklesEspanol
