Last week, a story from the Associated Press detailed the latest in the legal saga regarding Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. The lawsuit was one of the more recent of many filed through the years. One of the earliest lawsuits dates back more than 20 years which was brought by then-West Virginia attorney general Darrell McGraw Jr. McGraw sued in June 2001 on behalf of the people of his state, accusing Purdue Pharma of aggressively marketing the highly addictive prescription drug OxyContin. The case didn’t go to trial and Purdue Pharma and its owners the Sackler family, got off the hook for $10 million.
Since then, more lawsuits have been brought against the company and the family regarding OxyContin. The settlements ranged from a few million dollars to a couple hundred million. It wasn’t until the last few years that the lawsuits seemed to more accurately give some real accounting of the damage from the deceptive and aggressive marketing practices they were at least partly responsible for causing. Recently, a settlement could increase the amount to be paid by the Sacklers from $4.25 billion to a minimum of $5.5 billion, and potentially reaching $6 billion if certain conditions are met.
This sounds like a lot — and, of course, it is, but so, too, is 500,000 — the number of deaths linked to opioids in the last 20 years in the United States alone.
The settlement follows on the heels of one last month involving Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distributors — Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson — to pay a combined total of $26 billion over nine years.
The money from that settlement will funnel to nearly every state to fund treatment, recovery and prevention messaging.
In Vermont, a message has been clear for some time: We’re struggling with an opioid epidemic. That’s one of the reasons it’s important to give credit where credit is due.
Last year, it seemed the case against Purdue was drawing to a close. The company was declaring bankruptcy and a number of conditions were placed on it. The bankruptcy received approval from the judge presiding over the case, but eight states — Vermont, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state, and D.C. — refused to agree to sign on. The states appealed the decision, getting us to where we are today.
Earlier versions of the settlement proposal, essentially allowed the Sackler family, who was last estimated by Forbes in 2016 to be worth nearly $13 billion, to walk away with almost all their fortune intact — a fortune built largely on the sale of Oxycontin.
The new settlement, while still leaving billions among the family’s 40 or so beneficiaries, is at least a little more damaging. According to a release by Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office last week:
— The Sacklers must pay $1 billion above the original bankruptcy plan, as well as an additional $175 million, which was previously conditioned on certain approvals, but which now must be paid on the bankruptcy effective date. The payments are spread over 18 years.
— The Sacklers must pay up to an additional $500 million in the event the sale of certain of their assets reach a specified benchmark.
— The Sacklers must issue a statement of regret for their role in the opioid epidemic and to the victims whose lives have been devastated.
— The Sackler family must allow institutions to remove the family name from buildings, scholarships and fellowships.
— Responding to state requests, mediator Judge Shelley C. Chapman urged the bankruptcy court to require the Sacklers to participate in a public hearing where victims and their survivors would be given an opportunity to directly address the family.
— Purdue must make public additional documents previously withheld as privileged legal advice, including legal advice regarding advocacy before Congress, the promotion, sale, and distribution of Purdue opioids, structure of the Purdue Compliance Department and its monitoring and abuse deterrence systems, and documents regarding recommendations from McKinsey & Company, Razorfish, and Publicis related to the sale and marketing of opioids.
— States reserve their rights to oppose non-consensual, non-debtor releases in amicus briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court, should an appeal be heard there. Vermont sued Purdue and members of the Sackler family in 2018 and 2019 respectively, alleging that the Sacklers directed Purdue’s strategy to sell their opioids via a deceptive marketing campaign that minimized the health risks of opioids, and claimed that prescription drugs were rarely the cause of abuse, addiction or death. They reaped massive profits while opioid addiction skyrocketed.
While none of these measures will bring back those who have been lost, this and other actions being brought against opioid makers will help to prevent more from being added to that tragic count.
That’s a prescription for change we can all get behind.
