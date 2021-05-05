Community action groups in Rutland and Barre are working with the Department of Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccines this week and next, hoping to reach people who have barriers signing up through the department’s website.
Capstone Community Action will host a clinic from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 45 Brook St. in Barre, with walk-ins accepted beginning at 3 p.m. Appointments are best, however, said Casey Engels, vaccination navigator at Capstone. To make an appointment, call 802-249-8227. She said there are 60 doses available and about 40 have signed up. “It was first aimed at our Head Start families, and then opened up to the community of the Family Center of Washington County and then to the broader community. Now it’s for anyone who needs the way eased to get the vaccine,” she said.
The vaccine through Capstone is the Moderna type, which requires a second dose. Engels said appointments will be made for the second shot when a person gets their first.
“We wanted to offer a clinic that was right in the center of the community we were working with and make sure it was shared with the community right in that area so folks could make a phone call and walk right on over,” she said.
In Rutland, BROC Community Action will host a clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 45 Union St. BROC CEO Tom Donahue said Wednesday the clinic is aimed at people who might not be comfortable, for whatever reason, using the state online portal. It’s meant to cover those experiencing homelessness, the elderly, people with disabilities, those without internet access and the BIPOC community.
The vaccine being offered at BROC is made by Pfizer, which requires a second dose. Follow-up appointments will be scheduled on site.
He said 42 doses are available and as of Wednesday, 11 people had signed up.
An appointment is recommended, Donahue said, and can be made by calling 802-775-0878. People can go to 45 Union St. ahead of time to sign up.
“We started doing vaccine clinics for the first time last year, which I love,” he said. “This is a great partnership we’re forging with the Vermont Department of Health and the Rutland Regional office. … Last year we did 33 flu shots and 15 hepatitis A shots, so we were very pleased with the results because that’s the first time we ever delved into the area of vaccine clinics of any kind.”
BROC wants to do more vaccine clinics and is mulling flu and hepatitis A clinics for the fall. Donahue emphasized that the innoculations are free. While some people might be hesitant about the vaccines’ safety in spite of the evidence showing they’re safe, some worry about the cost.
