WOODSTOCK -- Author Frances Moore Lappé will give a talk and answer questions via Zoom on April 22, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The event is hosted by Sustainable Woodstock, and Pentangle Arts, supported by Vermont Humanities. Register at francesmoorelappe.eventbrite.com.
Lappé is an activist and author of 20 books about world hunger, democracy, and the environment. Her talk, “Climate Crisis In Focus: Finding Hope Through Democratic Action” coincides with Earth Day and focuses on the roles of capitalism, political financing, and climate change.
The event is free, however there’s a $10 suggested donation. All donations benefit Pentangle Arts and Sustainable Woodstock.
