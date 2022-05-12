Dorset veteran battles brain cancer

DORSET — It was in December when Danny Pinsonault went to see doctors about his memory problems.
Pinsonault is 69 years old. He has lived in Dorset his entire life, spent 30 years in the Army Reserves, worked for Orvis for nearly as long, and then went to work as a landscaper, for others and on his own before retiring sooner than he’d planned.
Last year, he was with his wife, Sandy Pinsonault, in South Carolina visiting their daughter and new grandson when they noticed he was having trouble.
“And when I was down there I’d get mixed up, like at this time of day (noon), I’d say, ‘I’m going to bed,’ and Sandy would say, ‘You haven’t eaten supper yet.’ I’d say ‘Yeah, I did’’ and stuff like that, that just didn’t make any sense at all.”
His wife knew something was wrong and insisted he see a doctor, which he did. “... and that’s when they found out I had this tumor,” he said Wednesday. Specifically, he has glioblastoma, the same type of brain cancer that killed Beau Biden, President Joe Biden’s oldest son.
Pinsonault is one of the many veterans who’ve developed cancer after being exposed to burn pits overseas. He’s been to Honduras, Panama, Africa, Korea and in 2003 was sent to Kuwait as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. There were burn pits everywhere he went, he said, but it’s believed his exposure in Kuwait was the worst given how long he was there.
“I didn’t even know they were there,” he said, in reference to Kuwait burn pits. According to Pinsonault, who’d risen to the rank of 1st sergeant by then, no one ever talked about them. At that point, the main topic among the other 1st sergeants was when they’d all be going home.
Pinsonault joined the Army Reserves in 1976 because he wanted to be trained to use a backhoe. He was taught that and many other things and decided to stay in the Army for the sense of camaraderie he felt working with his fellow soldiers either at stateside forts or on overseas bases.
“It’s one of those deals where … I think it’s similar to firemen or anybody else that takes on those responsibilities. You do it for a while, and they give you something else whether it’s a rank or whatever it is to try to entice you to stay in and the next thing you know you’re there for six or eight years, and you’re thinking, do I want to get out or do I want to stay in for my retirement, and you just kind of chug along, and before you know it it’s been 20 some-odd years,” he said.
Ultimately, Pinsonault had a tumor roughly the size of a softball taken from his brain and is undergoing chemotherapy now. He’s also been given an experimental device that he wears on his head. It creates an electrical field designed to prevent the growth of cancer cells without damaging brain cells. He has to wear it as often as he can and claims it’s not all that uncomfortable for him.
Fortunately, Pinsonault’s medical expenses, which are significant, are completely covered by his military insurance. What helped, he said, was his signing up with the “burn-pit registry” through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
This can be done online at bit.ly/0512BurnPit, something Pinsonault recommends every veteran who might have been exposed do.
According to Pinsonault, despite the surgery going well and his financial situation being secure, dealing with the VA in Bennington was difficult.
“It’s like pulling teeth,” he said. “Anything you want they just drag on and they seem to take forever to get anything accomplished, and when they do get anything accomplished usually it’s just doing a blood test. That’s where it all starts, but I actually started contact with those guys in Bennington; I think it was three years ago trying to get a physical, and I never did get a physical.”
He had better luck in other hospitals, but there were still difficulties.
“So they took it out, and they did a scan and you could see there was a lot of white stuff through there, which is the actual cancer that didn’t get removed,” he said. “But I think it was two or three weeks after the first operation we went back over there again, and it looked a lot better. They said the cancer was disappearing, that there wasn’t as much whiteness there and the damage was looking better.”
He said he’s not considered to be cancer-free. Doctors told him he might have as long as 17 months and that his treatment has a success rate of one in nine.
“(T)hat’s not a very good bet to have, but up to this point, we’ve had pretty good luck,” he said. “Over the time since we’ve discovered what was going on, we’ve had plenty of conversations with our priest, and I’ve had conversations with my son… unless you have somebody that’s really been sick, it’s hard to remember that it’s not just one person, it’s not just one patient in the bed, it’s many patients sitting in that bed. When you’re sick, it’s affecting a whole bunch of people in the family, and how you react and how you conduct yourself can make a big difference.”
He and his wife have bought a camper, like they had when their kids were young, and plan to spend this summer in it visiting relatives as much as possible.
“It’s been upsetting,” said Sandy Pinsonault. “You have a husband who works 24/7 and then he can’t any longer, so it’s hard. And it’s hard watching his memory and his cognitive issues, so it’s a struggle every day. We talk about different things, and then he doesn’t remember talking about them, or he thinks it’s a different day. So you go from somebody who was very, very active and wasn’t going to retire until he was 70 to somebody that was forced into retirement at 68. So that’s tough.”
The couple has been married 45 years. Sandy has been extremely active with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and now she helps her husband manage his day-to-day routines. She’s also the Town Clerk for Dorset.
“It’s a journey, the farther you go the more, you’re going to understand,” said Danny Pinsonault. “My thinking right now is between when it happened and where we are now, the farther we can stretch that out the better off we are.”
