TUNBRIDGE — Vermont’s dog lovers are in for a treat this weekend as hundreds of dogs will compete in a show beginning Thursday.
The Woodstock Dog Club and the Green Mountain Dog Club are working to put on the Vermont Scenic Circuit at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each from Thursday to Sunday.
Spectators are asked to leave their dogs at home as the only dogs allowed on the fairgrounds will be the ones eligible to compete.
The Puppy Show is Friday, Best Veteran in Show is Saturday, and the Pee Wee competition is Sunday. Conformation judging, rallies, obedience competition, and the National Owner-Handled Series will be every day, as will the AKC Sanctioned four and under six months Puppy Competition.
Admission is free.
