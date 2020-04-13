MONTPELIER — Vermonters can now get their driver's licenses renewed online.
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) made the announcement on Friday, stating the online service will help the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Renewal notices will still be sent by mail to license holders. These will include the URL for the online form, along with a personal identification number needed to use it. The form is at mydmvlicense.vermont.gov/.
Wanda Minoli, commissioner of the DMV, stated Friday that this is a key step in modernizing the department. “The option to renew online will ease the process for many customers and will result in greater efficiency and cost savings for the state,” she stated in a release.
According to the DMV, in 2019 it began using a new license and identification card system to better protect against identity theft. Those who renew their licenses online will receive their new driver’s license or ID card seven to 10 business days after the DMV sends the information to be printed.
More information can be found on the DMV’s website at dmv.vermont.gov/faq.
“I appreciate the work of the DMV, and so many across state government, to continue to provide critical services to Vermonters throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis,” stated Gov. Phil Scott. “Online license renewals allow Vermonters to maintain valid licenses and IDs while promoting social distancing practices and going forward this provides Vermonters with a significant convenience.”
