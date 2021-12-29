The annual deer harvest was down a bit in 2021, according to the state.
Around 15,600 deer were killed during the course of the deer-hunting seasons, says the Fish and Wildlife Department.
The department usually releases preliminary figures in December, expecting to have a final count within a few weeks.
Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin said Wednesday that the buck harvest will likely be around 9,000, down a bit from last year’s 9,255.
The antlerless deer harvest is expected to be about 6,600, a big drop from last year’s 9,735, but that’s to be expected given there were fewer antlerless permits issued during the muzzleloader season. That said, the archery seasons account for most antlerless kills, and those were down also.
“It was down, but the buck kill isn’t off by that much,” said Fortin. “If we do hit 9,000, which I’m pretty confident we will hit 9,000 bucks, that would only be the seventh time since 2002 that we’ve only hit 9,000 bucks. It would be the sixth year in a row and only the seventh total time. It was worse than the last couple years, but it was still a good year by historical standards.”
The 10-year average for the buck harvest is 8,938, according to the department.
“There are fewer deer,” said Fortin. “We have been reducing the deer population, so there are fewer deer out there, that’s part of it, but then we had a pretty warm fall and there was a ton of food out there and usually that means deer aren’t moving, and so unless hunters are getting lucky and finding those little pockets of deer then it’s pretty unlikely the deer is going to come to them.”
There’s a great deal of speculation involved when it comes to explaining harvest numbers, according to Fortin. Changes in regulations, weather conditions, and the state of the ecosystem can all have an impact.
“I have to think the pandemic or the rebound from the pandemic is a factor, too,” said Fortin. “I don’t think people spent as much time out there this year as they did in 2020, but we don’t know that yet. Anecdotally, that’s what I’ve heard from folks.”
The department hosts public meetings in March to hear from hunters and the public about how the season went and where they would like to see things go. By then, the department has gathered all the data on the harvest and has had time to analyze it.
“It’s been tough the last couple of years,” said Fortin, “because we haven’t done in-person meetings, they’ve all been virtual. It’s certainly a different atmosphere. People are less likely to vent at a virtual meeting as they might at an in-person meeting, but regardless I think most people seem to be relatively happy. I think most people like the new regulations. This year might be different. Last year it was sort of similar, if people aren’t seeing deer, then hunting is less enjoyable, and they’re going to complain, rightly so, so we may hear a different story this year.”
In October, the department reported that it had confirmed Vermont’s first cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in the towns of Castleton and West Haven.
The disease is spread to deer from small, biting insects commonly called midges or “no-see-ums.” It’s been detected in the Northeast before, but this was the first time cases had been confirmed in Vermont.
Fortin said the number of confirmed cases wasn’t much more than a dozen, but there were likely more.
“It ended up being pretty localized,” he said. “We did have some pretty good outbreaks in Castleton and in West Haven, but those were really the only places we ever got reports from. So it never really spread too far from there, but it did kill a fair number of deer in those two areas.”
He said he didn’t wish to speculate too much about how many deer actually died of the disease, which doesn’t pose a threat to humans. Fortin said the department may have a better idea about how many deer died from it once all the harvest data is in, and it can compare deer harvest numbers from Castleton and West Haven to surrounding towns.
The disease is more common in the southern regions of the country, he said. The state will monitor for it as is normal, but Fortin said he’d be surprised to see a large outbreak next season.
