MONTPELIER — To limit coronavirus infections, the state is holding annual hearings on deer and moose management remotely.

The in-person meetings were called off on March 16, according to the Fish and Wildlife Department. Earlier this week, the department announced new dates and information about people could participate by phone and internet.

All hearings are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For the conference calls, the dial-in number is the same for each, 929-436-2866, but the meeting ID number changes between hearings.

April 13

Online link: zoom.us/j/787469027

Conference call ID: 787-469-027

April 15

Online link: zoom.us/j/512423816

Conference call ID: 512-423-816

April 16

Online link: zoom.us/j/781441147

Conference call ID: 781-441-147

If one wants to use a smartphone or tablet, they’ll need to download the free Zoom Cloud Meeting app on their device.

The department is asking people, before they participate in one of the hearings, to visit vtfishandwildlife.com/deer-moose-hearings and view the informational video as well as check out the posted documents. They contain information about the deer and moose herd compiled by state biologists.

Each meeting will start with a half-hour pre-recorded presentation on the state’s proposals for the 2020 moose hunting season, and the health of the deer herd.

Questions will be taken from participants after, but questions can also be submitted ahead of time by email to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov

