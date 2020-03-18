NORTHFIELD – Cabot Hosiery Mills, the makers of Darn Tough socks, has closed its manufacturing facility and offices due to the coronavirus crisis.
About 340 workers in the company’s manufacturing facilities in Northfield and a new office complex in Waterbury were notified Tuesday about the closure to protect the health of workers and the community.
“We announced that we were closing at the end of business (Tuesday) through next Friday, March 27,” said Brooke Kaplan, the company’s director of marketing. “What we’ve communicated so far is that workers, all employees, regardless of your position, will receive full pay and benefits during that time.
“Anyone that can work from home, though, is going to be doing so,” she added.
Kaplan said the closure affected the company’s knitting and finishing operations, and its e-commerce service is not taking orders or shipping products.
“All are not operating at present,” she said. “We did just move the office people, who are going to be relocating from Northfield to Waterbury, this past Friday.
“That office is also closed but anyone who works in that office will be working remotely,” she added.
While the company’s presence in Waterbury is only office workers, Kaplan said it was planned to open a manufacturing facility in the town, as well.
“We do plan to expand and move our e-commerce fulfillment from Northfield to Waterbury and we will be adding knitting operations,” Kaplan said. “The timelines are not confirmed on that yet, but that is the plan down the road.”
Kaplan said company officials were taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the state of Vermont before making any decisions about when to reopen.
“We’re very closely monitoring, we have a daily leadership meeting to review and discuss, and we’ll make the best decision for the near-term and the long-term for health of our employees, first and foremost, and our community, and do the right thing — making sure we’re balancing those needs as best as we can for the long-term health of everyone,” Kaplan said. “We hope to get back to business as soon as we safely can.
“(The mood) is somber, but we’re also committed to coming back even stronger,” she added.
Kaplan said the decision to close was to help slow the community spread of the virus.
“That’s why we’re taking that proactive approach and shutting down now, to hopefully speed the process as much as we can because we’re all trying to do our part,” she said. “We’re committed to communicating another update by next Friday (March 27). We’re going to tell employees next Friday, no later than 4 p.m., if they’re expected to come to work.
“So, if we did resume, it would be third shift of Sunday, March 29. If we did extend the close it would be on a week-to-week basis. We’re all going to hope for the best,” she added.
Elmer Powers, who works in the finishing department of the manufacturing facility, said notice of the closing was “jarring,” but said he hoped employees could soon return to work.
“It’s certainly concerning,” he said. “I’m trying to keep a positive outlook, but things don’t feel very secure right now, obviously, with multiple businesses shutting down in the area.
“I’m really just hoping that there is continued work for us and that we don’t take a terrible hit from this. Everyone seems confident that we’ll (be) back in a week and a half, so that’s certainly helping me not worry or panic much,” he added.
