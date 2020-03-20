On Friday, Central Vermont Medical Center announced one of its providers was confirmed as positive for COVID-19.
The Central Vermont Medical Center, or CVMC, employee interacted with a small group of patients and staff while asymptomatic, and has been in self-isolation since becoming symptomatic.
After receiving the news from the Vermont Department of Health, hospital clinical and human resources teams immediately traced and notified contacts of their possible exposure. Self-quarantine and monitoring for symptoms have been recommended to those potentially affected.
Anna Tempesta Noonan, Central Vermont Medical Center President and COO, said in a statement the “news hits very close to home for our team.”
“We are working around the clock to protect our employees, patients and Woodridge residents in this most unprecedented time. This situation highlights the unusual challenge of this virus. People can be asymptomatic, meaning they feel well and are not presenting with symptoms of COVID-19, while they may have contracted the virus. Like all health care providers, we are working with the health department and other stakeholders to limit further exposure for our team and our community,” Noonan said.
Noonan said CVMC staff were hoping for a “full and complete recovery” for their colleague.
Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, the Berlin hospital is recommending that anyone potentially exposed should self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor for
As of Wednesday, CVMC canceled all non-essential surgeries and procedures to reduce staff and patient exposure and to prepare for the potential need for surge capacity.
The hospital is still providing essential services, and the public should continue to come to the hospital for care as needed.
“I urge the community to continue social distancing to protect each other and our health care teams. We are all in this together and this action will minimize risk,” Noonan said.
