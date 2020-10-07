Barre, VT (05641)

Today

A few showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.