Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.