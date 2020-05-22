MIDDLESEX – Wrightsville Beach won't be open for Memorial Day weekend, but it will be open soon.
According to a news release, the beach is expected to open June 11. When it does open, visitors should expect to find modifications in picnic areas, shelter availability, zones for spreading out towels and chairs, guidance for bathrooms and potable water access, volume of admission on busy days, signage, disc golf, and other protocols put in place in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
More information will be forthcoming, but to reduce the amount of contact required to serve visitors to the beach, organizers are launching a campaign to sell seasons passes online. They can be found at www.wrightsvillebeachvt.com.
Shady Rill Recreation Area opens this weekend, but without any picnic tables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.