BERLIN — As local officials continue to solicit online opinions regarding their evolving plans for a new town center, construction of its first four-story building block is finally set to begin.
Delayed two months as result of the COVID-19 crisis, work on Spruce Place will start as soon as the three-day holiday weekend ends.
According to a schedule Dousevicz Inc. supplied to the town, a crew will mobilize on the grassy knoll just across from Walmart’s garden center at the Berlin Mall next week.
It won’t look like much to start, but that should change early next month once some fencing is installed and erosion control measures are complete.
By mid-June a “mass excavation” of the site will be underway — a weeks-long exercise the contractor hopes will be finished in time for work on the foundation of the 98-unit senior housing complex to begin in early July.
Once finished, the four-story facility — complete with a subterranean 76-space parking garage — will feature a mix of independent and assisted living options for seniors, as will a specialized “memory care” component.
There’s a lot to do between now and then though the schedule calls for the first of the structural steel to be installed in early-August and the building to be “weather-tight” by January. If the contractor is able to hit those and other targets Spruce Place should be ready for occupancy a year from October.
Incorporating a housing complex that will serve senior citizens with a broad range of residential needs on a 2.1-acre sliver of a 65-acre tract, which has been exclusively retail since the mall was built more than three decades ago, is in keeping with Berlin’s plans to develop a town center in that area.
With Spruce Place soon to be under construction and design of a second multi-story housing project — Fox Run — well under way, the first pieces of a broader vision for the strategically located area just off Exit 7 are starting to come into sharper focus.
Planned for a parcel of mall property just across the Route 62 entrance to the shopping complex, Fox Run would include a ground-floor child care for up to 90 youngsters and 30 units of affordable housing for families on its upper floors.
The mix of residential and commercial uses will create the downtown feel that is a key component of the town center concept that incorporates properties in partially developed triangle bounded by Route 62, Fisher Road and Paine Turnpike North.
That area is served by soon-to-be-expanded municipal water and sewer systems, and voters have embraced zoning changes needed to cultivate a walkable, mixed-use center in an area that is home to the Berlin Mall, Berlin Elementary School, the Berlin Volunteer Fire Station and shares a street — Fisher Road — with the Central Vermont Medical Center’s 62-acre campus.
If it sounds like there’s already an awful lot going on in the area, there is, but most of the 125 acres targeted for the new town center — including much of the mall property and land along Paine Turnpike North where work on a sewer line extension will soon begin — is undeveloped.
The Planning Commission has been taking a hard look at how that property should be developed and, in some cases redeveloped, as part of a process that was forced online by the ongoing pandemic.
It isn’t an optimal way to conduct public engagement, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said the virtual format has started to attract attention and ideas that planning commissioners will consider as they refine a master plan for the area.
According to Badowski, more than 30 people have registered for the virtual workshop hosted at placesense.com and have weighed in on everything from what types of businesses and housing they’d like to see in the area to the potential placement of sidewalks, bike paths and trails.
Badowski said because the area is already home to several regional facilities and attractions, the commission is soliciting input from beyond the town’s boundaries.
“It’s not just for Berliners,” he said. “We’re encouraging people from all over central Vermont will go on and participate.”
Town Administrator Dana Hadley said the Select Board is hoping the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be an obstacle to public engagement with respect to an important planning initiative.
“A town center has been discussed and desired for many years, and how it will benefit Berlin and add to the sense of community that we enjoy,” he said, noting he was hopeful folks from Berlin and beyond share their ideas using the interactive PlaceSense platform.
Hadley said the virtual feedback would assist planning commissioners with their efforts and aid the town in its attempt to secure “new town center” and neighborhood development designations from the state. Among other things, those designations will help attract private investment while increasing the town’s ability to obtain grant funding for projects within the town center area.
Those with questions about the virtual workshop, which is expected to continue through the end of the month and extend into June, can call consultant Brandy Saxton at 280-8360 or email brandy@placesense.com
