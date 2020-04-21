WILLIAMSTOWN – Roughly 18 miles of local roads will soon be opened up to all-terrain vehicles after an attempt to overturn a Select Board-approved ordinance came up short during a single-issue special election that was held in the middle of a pandemic on Tuesday.
Concerns about COVID-19 didn’t prevent voters from participating in the special election that left the controversial ordinance in tact.
On a day when a “yes” vote would have scuttled the ordinance and ended plans to open nearly 20 town roads to ATVs starting May 15, the “nos” had it.
Town Clerk Barbara Graham, who presided over the Vermont’s first election since the deadly respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus started spreading through the Green Mountain State, phoned in the results nearly an hour after the polls closed at the public safety building. Graham said the hand-counted results revealed the petitioned article asking voters to disapprove the ordinance adopted by the Select Board in January enjoyed the support of 347 voters, but that wasn’t enough on a day it was opposed by 376 others.
In simpler terms it was Billtown Wheelers: 1, Williamstown R.O.A.D.S. (an acronym for Residents Opposed to ATVs Driving on Streets): 0.
Regardless of how you score it, the vote capped a bitter year-long battle between the fledgling ATV club and its supporters and a group of residents who aren’t the least bit interested in living along an on-road trail network.
It was one where compromise proved elusive and the Select Board was finally forced to pick a side, prompting the petition that forced Tuesday’s up-or-down vote on the ordinance that is now officially on the books in Williamstown.
The ordinance provoked a spirited debate that featured dueling signs and devolved into Facebook finger-pointing and name-calling as the election approached.
The club with the “Vote No, Let’s Ride” mantra carried the day to the dismay of residents who have questioned the need for an ordinance that will allow an activity they fear will negatively affect the peace and privacy they currently enjoy, as well as their property values.
According to Graham the special election attracted more than a few first-time voters, including more than two dozen who registered at the polls on Tuesday. She said she had to turn away two last-minute voters because she ran out of voter registration forms.
Though most of the ballots – 534 of them – were cast by mail, Graham said a reasonably steady stream of voters threw coronavirus caution to the wind and voted at the polls. In all, Graham said 728 of the town’s 2,493 registered voters participated in the special election.
“It’s more than an average town meeting,” Graham said of turnout for a town-wide vote some learned about late in the game as competing signs and banners were posted around town.
The one that attracted the most attention was a super-sized banner posted on the bridge at the base of Route 64. That banner, which took no position on the election was spared. Other smaller ones posted by Williamstown R.O.A.D.S. were vandalized prompting online allegations they had been destroyed by supporters of the ATV ordinance.
Graham never seriously considered postponing the election, which had already generated more than 200 requests for absentee ballots before that became a legal option.
“It was so contentious it was better just to get it done,” she said. “Thank God it’s over.”
Graham recruited a limited number of poll workers, including her assistant, Susan Lyon, Select Board member Jessica Worn, and Sandra Hutchinson and Heather Powell to work the polls.
No more than two voters were allowed into the polling place at any one time. Many wore masks as Graham asked and some heeded her request they bring their own pens.
Though the vote was close, the ordinance survived and ATVs will be able to begin using designated Class 3 next month.
Under the ordinance, the on-road trail network will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from May 15 to Oct. 15 each year. It will be evaluated annually and residents can petition the Select Board to add or drop their road from the trail network for the ensuing year. The ordinance dictates the installation of signage and sets the speed limit for ATVs at 20 mph, unless otherwise posted.
